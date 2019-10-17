If Sara Likes Kartik Aaryan, He Must be Nice, Says Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have reportedly ended their relationship. Their fairytale romance came to an end sooner than fans expected. It is reported that the two decided to end their relationship stating work commitments.

Both the actors, who are in their 20s, are at their career high, having multiple projects on their plate. This left them with very little “we time”, after which, the two took a conscious decision to end their relationship.

Speaking to a portal, Sara’s father, Saif Ali Khan told that he approved of their relationship. “In person Sara is good, she knows what she wants and usually likes nice people. So I'm sure he's (Kartik) a lovely guy because you know I have full trust in her values and what kind of things she would be drawn to. So you know, if she likes him, then he must be nice,” Saif told the Times of India.

Although the two might have decided to move on in separate ways, their work will soon bring the two back together once the promotions of Imtiaz Ali’s “Love Aaj Kal 2” begins. This is Sara and Kartik’s first film together and even before the casting for the film, their pairing was a hot topic since Sara’s appearance on Koffee With Karan. She had told host Karan Johar that she would like to date Kartik Aaryan, following which, the hullabaloo of their pairing began.

