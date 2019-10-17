Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

If Sara Likes Kartik Aaryan, He Must be Nice, Says Saif Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan’s father, Saif Ali Khan in an interview said that he approved of her relationship with Kartik Aaryan.

News18.com

Updated:October 17, 2019, 7:07 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
If Sara Likes Kartik Aaryan, He Must be Nice, Says Saif Ali Khan
Image courtesy: Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan/ Instagram

Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have reportedly ended their relationship. Their fairytale romance came to an end sooner than fans expected. It is reported that the two decided to end their relationship stating work commitments.

Both the actors, who are in their 20s, are at their career high, having multiple projects on their plate. This left them with very little “we time”, after which, the two took a conscious decision to end their relationship.

Speaking to a portal, Sara’s father, Saif Ali Khan told that he approved of their relationship. “In person Sara is good, she knows what she wants and usually likes nice people. So I'm sure he's (Kartik) a lovely guy because you know I have full trust in her values and what kind of things she would be drawn to. So you know, if she likes him, then he must be nice,” Saif told the Times of India.

Although the two might have decided to move on in separate ways, their work will soon bring the two back together once the promotions of Imtiaz Ali’s “Love Aaj Kal 2” begins. This is Sara and Kartik’s first film together and even before the casting for the film, their pairing was a hot topic since Sara’s appearance on Koffee With Karan. She had told host Karan Johar that she would like to date Kartik Aaryan, following which, the hullabaloo of their pairing began.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram