If Shah Rukh Khan Had Done KGF Instead of Yash, People Would Never Have Accepted It: OM Writer | Exclusive

Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Rashtra Kavach Om is finally in theatres. While we all are still eager to know the kind of reviews the film will get from critics, News18 Showsha got a chance to speak to the writer of the movie, Raj Saluja. He mentioned that Rashtra Kavach Om will be a treat for action lovers. However, on being asked if ‘action ka overdose’ often takes away the logic from movies, the writer not only agreed but added that action in films is always illogical.

Saluja said that whether it is an Indian movie or a Hollywood blockbuster, action sequences are always illogical. He also cited SS Rajamouli’s RRR and added that the fact that Jr NTR was throwing a bike in the movie, proves that action is always illogical.

“In 100% of the films made in both, India and Hollywood, action is always illogical. Action doesn’t have logic because they want to do larger than life. In RRR, they were throwing bikes with their hands. We know what a strong built Jr NTR has but still, the makers make the audience believe that these characters can do it. It’s like the makers take you into the universe of the character and make you believe that the character is capable enough to do what you are watching. Illogical actions are always there. If you think of making logical actions, we won’t have sequences that are unparalleled. There will always be illogical action whether in Bollywood or even in the South (films),” Raj said.

Saluja pointed out that South cinema has much more “illogical action” than Bollywood movies. “South is much higher than us (in terms of action). See KGF is full of illogical actions, RRR has illogical actions. We can’t think of logic when we think of action. Physics ghar par chod ke aate hai (They leave Physics at home),” he added.

When asked about the recent rise of pan-India movies and if Bollywood is going wrong somewhere, Raj Saluja explained that it’s not about a fault in Bollywood but the audience’s preference. He shared that the audience is ready to accept South cinema actors in a certain way in which they will never be able to accept Bollywood superstars. The actor-turned-writer further added that if Shah Rukh Khan had done KGF instead of Yash, people would never have given this much love to the movie. Raj also said the audience is ready to accept ‘any damn thing’ from the South stars but not from Bollywood heroes.

“It’s the audience. Just know, I was with my co-writers and coincidentally we were discussing the same thing. It is the audience that decides whom to accept and whom not to accept. For example, if you put, say Shah Rukh Khan in KGF, they will not accept that Shah Rukh Khan can do this. But if Yash is doing it, you are accepting it. Why? Because the pan-India audience is already accepting that the South actors can do this. They can do any damn thing and still we like it, we don’t have a problem. But they are not ready for the Bollywood actors for doing such stuff. Because for example, John was doing such great stunts in Satyamev Jayate and Attack, but still the audience did not accept him. We don’t want to accept our hero doing this but we are ready to accept NTR, Ram Charan, and Yash,” he shared.

“Recently, Karan (Johar) also gave a very similar statement that if Bollywood makes such films, critics and the audience will tear us apart. Why? The audience wants logical films from Bollywood but they are okay to have illogical films from pan-India,” the writer concluded.

