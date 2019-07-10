Take the pledge to vote

If They Give Me Good Content, I Won't Think About the Remuneration, Says Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu says she has been pigeonholed into the horror space and everyone has forgotten the other films that she has done.

News18.com

July 10, 2019, 7:59 AM IST
If They Give Me Good Content, I Won't Think About the Remuneration, Says Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu. (Image: PTI)
Last seen on the big screen four years ago in Alone (2015), Bipasha Basu Singh Grover is yearning to be a part of content-driven projects even if it means less money.

Talking about it, she told Hindustan Times, “If they give me good content, I won’t think about the remuneration. But those kind of roles have not come to me yet. I think half of them probably avoid me because they think I charge a bomb. But that’s clearly not the reality.”

The 40-year-old, who is best remembered for her roles in horror films like Raaz, Darna Zaroori Hai and Raaz 3D, says she has been pigeonholed into the horror space despite having starred in several films belonging to other genres too.

“I’m still offered horror films. Come on, all my life I did not do just that… I understand that horror films are a multi-dollar business worldwide but I didn’t know that I was going to be stereotyped into it. Everyone forgot what other films I have done,” she said.

On the movie front, the Bachna Ae Haseeno actor, who got married to Karan Singh Grover in 2016, will next be seen opposite him in Aadat, a thriller directed by Bhushan Patel. It will be their second film together after Alone.

Follow @News18Movies for more.

