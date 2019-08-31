'If Tiger's Girlfriend is Cheating on Him and I Had Evidence, I Would Whoop Her A**,' Says Krishna Shroff
During an interaction, Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna said that the actor is "100% single" and that if his girlfriend ever cheats on him, she would "whoop Her A**."
Image of Krishna Shroff, Tiger Shroff, courtesy of Instagram
Tiger Shroff has his sister Krishna looking out for him in case he ever gets cheated on by a girlfriend. In a video that Krisha appeared in alongside Nidhi Agerwal, the MMA trainee and fitness enthusiast claimed that she will "whoop" her brother's girlfriend's a** if she had evidence that he was being cheated on by the latter.
In an interaction for Zoom TV's show By Invite Only, when the interviewer asked her what would she do if she caught Tiger's girlfriend cheating on him. To this Krisha replied by saying, "If Tiger's girlfriend is cheating on him and I had evidence, I would probably whoop her a**."
In the video, Krishna can be seen claiming that Tiger is "100% single." Interesting thing with Krishna's statement being that she along with Tiger and his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani share a great bond and can be seen hanging out on lunch dates and outings. Disha also supports Krishna's MMA ventures and posts about them whenever possible.
Watch video here:
View this post on Instagram
"If @tigerjackieshroff's girlfriend is cheating on him and I had evidence, I would whoop her ass." - @kishushroff . . Tune in to #ByInviteOnly with Krishna Shroff and @nidhhiagerwal as they spill some inetersting facts about their life with @renil.abraham, this Saturday at 7:30p.m only on Zoom TV
On the movies front, while Tiger is preparing for the release of his actioner War, alongside Hrithik Roshan, Disha is preparing and shooting for Mohit Suri's Malang, which stars Kunal Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in lead roles. War releases on October 2 and Malang on February 14, 2020.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Lisa Ray Calls Out Saaho Makers for Plagiarism
- Google Doodle Honours Amrita Pritam on 100th Birth Anniversary
- Amy Jackson's Perfect Baby Shower Pics Will Give You a Sugar Rush
- 'Mr Beast' Leaves Customers Emotional After Giving Away Free Cars Worth Rs 72 Lakh
- Streaming Now: Divyanka Tripathi, Rajeev Khandelwal are Warring Chefs in Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala