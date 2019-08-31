Tiger Shroff has his sister Krishna looking out for him in case he ever gets cheated on by a girlfriend. In a video that Krisha appeared in alongside Nidhi Agerwal, the MMA trainee and fitness enthusiast claimed that she will "whoop" her brother's girlfriend's a** if she had evidence that he was being cheated on by the latter.

In an interaction for Zoom TV's show By Invite Only, when the interviewer asked her what would she do if she caught Tiger's girlfriend cheating on him. To this Krisha replied by saying, "If Tiger's girlfriend is cheating on him and I had evidence, I would probably whoop her a**."

In the video, Krishna can be seen claiming that Tiger is "100% single." Interesting thing with Krishna's statement being that she along with Tiger and his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani share a great bond and can be seen hanging out on lunch dates and outings. Disha also supports Krishna's MMA ventures and posts about them whenever possible.

On the movies front, while Tiger is preparing for the release of his actioner War, alongside Hrithik Roshan, Disha is preparing and shooting for Mohit Suri's Malang, which stars Kunal Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in lead roles. War releases on October 2 and Malang on February 14, 2020.

