Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

'If Tiger's Girlfriend is Cheating on Him and I Had Evidence, I Would Whoop Her A**,' Says Krishna Shroff

During an interaction, Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna said that the actor is "100% single" and that if his girlfriend ever cheats on him, she would "whoop Her A**."

News18.com

Updated:August 31, 2019, 12:22 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'If Tiger's Girlfriend is Cheating on Him and I Had Evidence, I Would Whoop Her A**,' Says Krishna Shroff
Image of Krishna Shroff, Tiger Shroff, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Tiger Shroff has his sister Krishna looking out for him in case he ever gets cheated on by a girlfriend. In a video that Krisha appeared in alongside Nidhi Agerwal, the MMA trainee and fitness enthusiast claimed that she will "whoop" her brother's girlfriend's a** if she had evidence that he was being cheated on by the latter.

In an interaction for Zoom TV's show By Invite Only, when the interviewer asked her what would she do if she caught Tiger's girlfriend cheating on him. To this Krisha replied by saying, "If Tiger's girlfriend is cheating on him and I had evidence, I would probably whoop her a**."

In the video, Krishna can be seen claiming that Tiger is "100% single." Interesting thing with Krishna's statement being that she along with Tiger and his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani share a great bond and can be seen hanging out on lunch dates and outings. Disha also supports Krishna's MMA ventures and posts about them whenever possible.

Watch video here:

On the movies front, while Tiger is preparing for the release of his actioner War, alongside Hrithik Roshan, Disha is preparing and shooting for Mohit Suri's Malang, which stars Kunal Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in lead roles. War releases on October 2 and Malang on February 14, 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram