'If Women of My Group Beat You...': Activist Trupti Desai's Warning to Trolls

Trupti Desai, the founder of the Bhumata Brigade and Bhumata Foundation, garnered considerable attention at the Bigg Boss Marathi season 3. The audience appreciated her performance as well as her efforts when it comes to social issues in the country.

Trupti Desai recently shared a post on social media, criticising those who troll her for her endeavours. The social activist has stated that her strength to face criticism has increased in the last seven years.

She further mentioned in her Facebook post that she wanted to demonstrate the power of work through action which she has already done so far and will continue to do in the future. The social activist also warned the trolls that if any of the women from her group beat them, then only they would be responsible for it.

Desai has actively campaigned for permitting women to religious places like the Trimbakeshwar Shiva Temple, Haji Ali Dargah, Shani Shingnapur Temple, Mahalakshmi Temple, and also the Sabrimala temple in Kerala.

She helped in the rehabilitation of slum dwellers as a social worker in 2003 and also staged protests against the financial anomalies at the Ajit Co-operative Bank involving fraud of Rs 50 crore between 2007 to 2009.

Desai established the Bhumata Brigade in 2010 following which its registered members have soared from 400 to 5,000 by January 2016. She also participated in the 2011 anti-corruption movement and contested for the 2012 Pune Municipal Corporation from Balaji Nagar.

She also tried to enter the Haji Ali Dargah in Mumbai in 2016 but was stopped by a furious mob. She stated she received a death threat following the attempt and subsequently made a second attempt to enter the dargah under strict security. The social activist also attempted to visit the Sabarimala temple in Kerala that bars women of menstruating age from entering the temple but was unsuccessful.

