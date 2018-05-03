If You Can't Earmark Three Hours, Don't Give National Awards: Resul Pookutty

If the Govt.Of India cannot earmark three houres if it’s time, they should not bother us giving us #NationalAward. More than 50%of our sweat you take it as entertainment tax,the least you could do is respect the values we hold dear! — resul pookutty (@resulp) May 3, 2018

Oscar-winning sound artiste Resul Pookutty took to Twitter to express his dissent over the news that President Ram Nath Kovind will felicitate only 11 out of the total 137 awardees at the 65th National Film Awards ceremony to be held on Thursday.Pookutty, who has won a National Award in the past, wrote, "If the government of India cannot earmark three hours of its time, they should not bother giving us National Awards. More than 50 per cent of our sweat, you take it as entertainment tax, the least you could do is respect the values we hold dear."The winners of the National Film Awards were left fuming on Wednesday after they were informed that President will only honour 11 out of the total 137 recipients. They were informed that a majority of them will receive the honour from Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani.Pookutty had earlier expressed his displeasure over the award committee's decision of choosing Mallika Das (Location Sound Recordist) for Village Rockstars and Sanal George (Sound Designer) and Justin A Jose (Sound Re-recording) for Walking With The Wind in the Best Audiography category.(With inputs from IANS)