If You Can't Reuse Talent, Refuse It, Says Karan Johar

Filmmaker Karan Johar says if you cant reuse a talent, one must refuse it.At a press conference for the 19th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend and Awards here on Friday, Karan commented while talking about the environmental initiative of 'Beat Plastic Pollution', backed by the UN Environment and its goodwill ambassador of India, Dia Mirza.Its tagline "If you can't reuse it, refuse it", Karan said: "This IIFA brings so much 'gorgeousness'... And there has always been a social relevance... So, thank you Dia for what you do. When you say, ‘If you can't reuse, refuse it', I hope you are also talking about talent."And that is the way most of us believe when it comes to talent. If you can't reuse the talent, then refuse that talent."Karan, 46, stressed that it's the way any producer in the film industry operates.Known for movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham.., My Name Is Khan and Student Of The Year, Karan had last year sparked a controversy as the host of the IIFA Awards in New York when he made a comment on the nepotism debate raked up by actress Kangana Ranaut.This year, he is back to host the gala.The organisers earlier told IANS that after Karan's "nepotism rocks" stunt, they are going to be more careful about the show's script this time.Karan is known for bringing new talents into the industry. Actors like Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra were launched with Student Of The Year and now Janhvi Kapoor and Ishan Khatter are ready to be launched in Bollywood with Dhadak.