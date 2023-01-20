'If You Ever Have Anything I Can Audition': When Janhvi Kapoor Dialled Vijay Sethupathi

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor welcomed New Year 2023 with a bang after her last film in 2022 Mili was well-received by audiences and critics and her stellar acting earned the actress praise from all quarters. Janhvi seems to be diligently rising the ladder of success with two films already lined up in her kitty in 2023. However, besides Bollywood movies, it appears that Janhvi has plans to make an entry into South films as well.

Earlier, in an interview with Galatta Plus, the Dhadak actress revealed that she would love to work with Tollywood superstars Vijay Sethupathi and Jr NTR. Janhvi recalled the moment she dialled Vijay Sethupathiafter watching his blockbuster Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. Expressing her fondness for Sethupathi, the 25-year-old actress said, “I love Vijay, sir. After watching Naanum Rowdy for the 100th time, I realised someone had his number and I called him up. I was like ‘Sir I am a huge fan and if you ever have anything I can audition for it, I really want to work with you.’”

When the interviewer asked her about Sethupathi’s reaction to the sudden call, Janhvi revealed, “He just kept saying ‘aiyo, aiyo.’ I don’t know if he was offended or shy. He seemed surprised because I was this forward, I think he was taken aback.”

In the same interview, the B-town diva also spoke highly about RRR star Jr NTR. Janhvi joked that she could go on and on speaking about Jr NTR. “I just think there is a josh that he brings every time he is on screen, like a power. I don’t know if it’s his swagger, his timing, his likeability and charm and I can just go on. I am sounding like a stalker,” shared the Good Luck Jerry actress.

It appears that Janhvi has her wish partially fulfilled as she has been roped in to play an important role in director Puri Jagannadh’s Telugu-language military action drama, Jana Gana Mana. The upcoming film also stars Vijay Devarakonda and Pooja Hegde in lead roles.

Meanwhile, in the Hindi film industry, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal. She has also been roped in to star alongside Rajkummar Rao in the upcoming sports drama biopic Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, a film based on the life story of former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni and his wife.

