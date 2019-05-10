If You Feel You’re Being Objectified in a Song, You Shouldn’t Do It, Says Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif, who has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood, thanks to her dance numbers, says it’s not right to think that every song which has a woman dancing in it aims to objectify her.Katrina, who recently appeared on Arbaaz Khan’s web show Pinch, which discusses social media etiquettes, said, “Sometimes, we don’t stop and question what is being said and don’t stop to analyse the truth to it.”“In some of these waves (of notions) that are popular in the media, we have taken women dancing in films as they are being objectified. If you as a woman or actress feel even for one second that you’re being objectified in a song, you should not be doing it,” she added.Notably, Katrina has a massive following on Instagram—21.6 million followers—whom she keeps entertained with glamorous posts and behind-the-scene footage from her films. However, Varun Dhawan, who had made an appearance on Pinch earlier, revealed on the show that Katrina is very different in real life as compared to how she portrays herself on social media."She is new on social media and appears to be very fun, having a great time with great pictures, sense of humour. Katrina in real life is all about work. She is a horse with blinkers except when she is hungry and wants to eat something. Then also she eats like a horse," Varun said.Meanwhile, on the professional front, Katrina will next be seen opposite Salman Khan in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat. She has also signed Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, in which she will star opposite Akshay Kumar.