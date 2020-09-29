If 'Younger' Was My Easiest Job, 'The Walking Dead: World Beyond' Is Hardest: Nico Tortorella

New Delhi: From playing a “watered-down version” of himself in the popular comedy drama “Younger” to starring in a superhero-esque role in the zombie horror series “The Walking Dead: World Beyond”, Nico Tortorella says he has gone through a complete “transition”. Set in a post-apocalypse Nebraska, “World Beyond” features four teenage protagonists and focuses on “the first generation to come-of-age in the apocalypse as we know it”.

The 32-year-old actor is set to play Felix, one of the older generation members guiding the children in the third television series within “The Walking Dead” franchise, based on the popular comic series of the same name by Robert Kirkman. Tortorella said the roles of tattoo artist Josh in “Younger” and Felix maybe worlds apart, but he is happy they both “exist”.

“‘Younger’ is a 20-22 minute rom-com, a watered down version of myself in this Manhattan big city bubbly world. Then I cluck to ‘The Walking Dead’, a post-apocalyptic world – being a superhero, killing zombies every single day. It was definitely a transition. One that I think was necessary not only as an actor but also as a person,” the actor told .