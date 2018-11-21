English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IFFI 2018: #MeToo Campaign a Fad to Gain Publicity, Says Jury Head
Vinod Ganatra said the #MeToo campaign got attention because of people who are keen on fanning the phenomenon.
IFFI 2018 kickstarted in Goa on November 20.
The #MeToo campaign is a fad, aimed at attracting publicity and getting mileage and will recede with time, Vinod Ganatra, who heads the seven-member non-feature film jury at the 49th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), said on Wednesday.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the ongoing festival, Ganatra said the #MeToo campaign got attention because of people who are keen on fanning the phenomenon. "It is a fad which has come with time. It is a chance to get publicity and mileage. It will not last. What is authentic will last. What is not authentic will disappear. There are people who encourage it," Ganatra said.
Government dignitaries, Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Prasoon Joshi, apart from international guests and delegates and an audience full of movie buffs came together at the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium for the opening ceremony of IFFI 2018.
Information and Broadcasting Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said IFFI was a platform for the younger generation to showcase their talent and for international filmmakers to see India and explore its talent pool.
(With inputs from IANS)
