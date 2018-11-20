English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IFFI 2018: Opening Gala was All About KJo's Impromptu Koffee Quiz & Bollywood's Power-Packed Acts
The 49th edition of International film festival of India (IFFI) began with a star-studded opening ceremony which saw several breathtaking acts from popular Bollywood faces and other talented artistes.
The 49th edition of International film festival of India (IFFI) began with a star-studded opening ceremony which saw several breathtaking acts from popular Bollywood faces and other talented artistes.
Loading...
The 49th edition of International film festival of India (IFFI) began with a star-studded opening ceremony which saw several breathtaking acts from popular Bollywood faces and other talented artistes.
Governor of Goa Mridula Sinha, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Col. Rajyavardhan Rathore and CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi graced the opening gala held at the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Goa.
Apart from this, a host of Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Ramesh Sippy, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Arijit Singh were present at the ceremony.
"The potential in India and its young generation is absolutely amazing. We can be world beaters in any sector and film industry is one such place. This international film festival is basically a platform for our young generation to be able to showcase their talent, stories and skills to the international cinema," Rathore said.
Renowned Israeli director and writer Dan Wolman, known for his films such as The Dreamer, Floch and Tied Hands, was bestowed with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Wolman’s films have been screened at various prestigious film festivals around the world and have received much appreciation from critics and the audiences.
"This is the highest award I have ever received. For me, it is sweeter and meaningful because this award is given in India, a country which I have become very much a part of, a country whose people, culture and vibrant and phenomenal cinema I admire. There is chemistry between nations, and I believe there's chemistry between Israel and India. I hope this friendship will manifest in collaborating, in co-productions in the field of cinema," Wolman said while accepting the award.
The gala saw an array of scintillating performances by Bollywood artistes like Sonu Sood and Shilpa Rao. While Sonu stunned everyone with his power-packed performance on various hit Bollywood numbers, Shilpa received huge applause for belting out some of her popular tracks.
The ceremony also witnessed the launch of the Film Facilitation Office (FFO), an initiative by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to promote and facilitate film shooting by foreign film makers in India.
Besides, Karan hosted an impromptu Koffee With Karan session with Rathore and Akshay without the "coffee". In the segment, Karan praised both Rathore and Kumar for their achievements in their respective fields and also played the famous "Koffee Quiz" with both the guests.
Other guests from the Indian film world included Madhur Bhandarkar, Randhir Kapoor, Subhash Ghai, Poonam Dhillon and Mrinal Kulkarni.
The festival, which runs till November 28, will showcase 212 films from over 68 countries. International competition section has 15 films out of which three are Indian. Competition section itself represents films produced and co-produced by 22 countries.
This year, the Country of Focus at IFFI is Israel. Ten films in collaboration with the Consulate General of Israel in Mumbai, have been selected for the country focus package. The opening film for the Country Focus Section is ‘The Other Story’ by Avi Nesher.
Governor of Goa Mridula Sinha, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Col. Rajyavardhan Rathore and CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi graced the opening gala held at the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Goa.
Apart from this, a host of Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Ramesh Sippy, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Arijit Singh were present at the ceremony.
"The potential in India and its young generation is absolutely amazing. We can be world beaters in any sector and film industry is one such place. This international film festival is basically a platform for our young generation to be able to showcase their talent, stories and skills to the international cinema," Rathore said.
Renowned Israeli director and writer Dan Wolman, known for his films such as The Dreamer, Floch and Tied Hands, was bestowed with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Wolman’s films have been screened at various prestigious film festivals around the world and have received much appreciation from critics and the audiences.
"This is the highest award I have ever received. For me, it is sweeter and meaningful because this award is given in India, a country which I have become very much a part of, a country whose people, culture and vibrant and phenomenal cinema I admire. There is chemistry between nations, and I believe there's chemistry between Israel and India. I hope this friendship will manifest in collaborating, in co-productions in the field of cinema," Wolman said while accepting the award.
The gala saw an array of scintillating performances by Bollywood artistes like Sonu Sood and Shilpa Rao. While Sonu stunned everyone with his power-packed performance on various hit Bollywood numbers, Shilpa received huge applause for belting out some of her popular tracks.
The ceremony also witnessed the launch of the Film Facilitation Office (FFO), an initiative by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to promote and facilitate film shooting by foreign film makers in India.
Besides, Karan hosted an impromptu Koffee With Karan session with Rathore and Akshay without the "coffee". In the segment, Karan praised both Rathore and Kumar for their achievements in their respective fields and also played the famous "Koffee Quiz" with both the guests.
Other guests from the Indian film world included Madhur Bhandarkar, Randhir Kapoor, Subhash Ghai, Poonam Dhillon and Mrinal Kulkarni.
The festival, which runs till November 28, will showcase 212 films from over 68 countries. International competition section has 15 films out of which three are Indian. Competition section itself represents films produced and co-produced by 22 countries.
This year, the Country of Focus at IFFI is Israel. Ten films in collaboration with the Consulate General of Israel in Mumbai, have been selected for the country focus package. The opening film for the Country Focus Section is ‘The Other Story’ by Avi Nesher.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Thursday 08 November , 2018
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Thursday 08 November , 2018 Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Samsung Galaxy A9 With Four Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications And More
- Bigg Boss 12: Karanvir Bohra Feels Left Out after Dipika Kakar, Sreesanth Team Up to Save Themselves From Nominations
- Subramanian: The Trial, Tribulation & Triumph of Ankit Bawne
- Upcoming 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga to Deliver 25.47 kmpl Mileage, Petrol Rated at 19.34 kmpl
- LPG As Good As CNG In Curbing Pollution: Auto LPG Suppliers To PM Narendra Modi
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...