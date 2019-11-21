Take the pledge to vote

IFFI 2019: Always Felt I'm not Deserving of Such Recognition, Says Amitabh Bachchan

While Paa will be the first film to be screened during the Amitabh Bachchan retrospective at IFFI, films such as Sholay, Deewar, Black, Piku and Badla will also be screened during the festival.

News18.com

Updated:November 21, 2019, 1:35 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan at Kala Academy in Goa.

In its 50th year, the International Film festival of India 2019 (IFFI 2019) is celebrating the illustrious career of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan through a retrospective of his popular films. Interestingly, he is also the 50th recipient of the Dada Saheb Phalke Award.

Bachchan inaugurated the retrospective at Kala Academy in Goa today. Speaking at the inauguration, he said, "I feel deeply humbled and would thank the Government of India for this prestigious award. I've always felt that I'm not deserving of such recognition but I humbly accept this with a lot of grace and affection."

He further said, "This is the 50th edition of IFFI and I compliment the Government of India and IFFI for conducting themselves in such a wonderful manner. Each year we find a growth in the number of delegates and the choice of films giving us the opportunity to see the works and creativity from different parts of the world."

He added, "When we sit inside a dark hall we never ask the caste, creed, colour of the person sitting next to us. We enjoy the same film, laugh at the same jokes and cry at the same emotions."

While Paa will be the first film to be screened during the retrospective, films such as Sholay, Deewar, Black, Piku and Badla will also be screened during 10 days of the festival.

