1-min read

IFFI 2019: Love Collaborative Writing Since I am a Lazy Writer, Says Meghna Gulzar

From the participation of 23 countries in 1952 to 76 countries in 2019, IFFI has become bigger. This is also IFFI’s Golden Jubilee year.

News18.com

Updated:November 24, 2019, 9:36 PM IST
IFFI 2019: Love Collaborative Writing Since I am a Lazy Writer, Says Meghna Gulzar
2019 is IFFI's 50th year.

Meghna Gulzar, Juhi Chaturvedi, Pooja Ladha Surti, Modhura Palit and Sumedha Verma Ojha spoke on Nuances and Process of Filmmaking at the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. The session was moderated by film journalist Madhureeta Mukherjee.

Writer Juhi Chaturvedi, who has written films like Vicky Donor, Piku and October, said, “For me, the draft of the film has to be mine, it can’t be someone else. I work with Shoojit Sircar but he doesn’t know what I am going to write though he always has an idea about what I am writing. It is important to listen to someone's opinion but the world around the characters should come from within me.”

Director of Talvar and Raazi, Meghna Gulzar shared, “I go through the cycle of detachment and attachment. Filmmaking is an extremely fulfilling process but when the film comes to the edit table I look at the footage very objectively. I totally assess things at the edit but again sound and music get me attached.”

“I love collaborative writing since I am a very lazy writer. The verbal jamming with my co-writers is fun. More than a conflict, it would be a different point of view if ever I have creative differences at the script level,” she added.

From the participation of 23 countries in 1952 to 76 countries in 2019, IFFI has become bigger. This is also IFFI’s Golden Jubilee year.

This year, IFFI is screening 26 feature films and 15 non-feature films in Indian panorama section.

