IFFI 2019 Opening Film Despite The Fog's Director has Strong India Connection

The International Film Festival of India 2019 (IFFI 2019) opened with the Italian Film Despite The Fog. The film, directed by Goran Paskaljevic, is about the issues related to the refugees in Italy.

He said, “In Europe today, there are more than 10,000 kids abandoned, half of them were in Italy at some time. Their lives are way tougher than other kids.”

Paskaljevic believes that Despite The Fog isn’t a political commentary. He said, “I don’t like to make political films, it’s more of an emotional journey. I don’t like to sell my political ideas but this problem is present in our daily lives so I decided to be a little subtle about it.”

The film is a humanitarian take on refugees who are facing different crises in their home countries. It’s about an eight-year-old boy who faces problems due to his religion in Italy. However, his problems aggravate when a local family decides to keep him in their home against the society’s wish.

Paskaljevic, who has also served as the jury head at the 44th edition of IFFI, has made a film titled Dev Bhoomi in 2016. The film features Indian actors such as Victor Banerjee, Geetanjali Thapa and Uttara Baokar. On being asked about the film, he said, “This is my love letter to India. It was shot in Uttarkhand and had a very simple yet emotional story.”

