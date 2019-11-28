IFFI 2019: Particles Wins Best Film, Lijo Jose Best Director for Jallikattu

Particles, directed by Blaise Harrison and produced by Estelle Fialon, has won the Golden Peacock Award at the 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The award carries a cash prize of Rs 40 lakh, trophy and the citation.

While declaring Particles the winner, the jury called it an “ambitious yet modest film about the mysteries of being a teenager.”

Lijo Jose Pellissery has been declared the Best Director for Jallikattu. The Malayalam film is the portrait of a remote village where a buffalo escapes and causes a frenzy of ecstatic violence. The jury said that they honour the “intricate and complex choreography of this very original and anarchic film.”

The Best Director gets the Silver Peacock Award, a citation and a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh.

While Seu Jorge has been adjudged Best Actor (Male) for his work in Brazilian movie Marighella, Usha Jadhav gets Best Actor (Female) for Marathi film Mai Ghatt: Crime No. 103/2005.

Jadhav got the prize for her “understated and powerful performance of a mother defending her child’s honour against the injustice of a corrupt system.”

Both Best Actor (Male) and Best Actor (Female) are honoured with the Silver Peacock Trophy, certificate and a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh each.

Pema Tseden walked away with the Special Jury Award for his film Balloon. The film set in Tibetan grasslands got the prize for “the beauty of the film language and the authenticity of the actors.”

Amin Sidi Boumediene and Marius Olteanu received award for Best Debut Feature Film of a Director for Abou Leila and Monsters.

Hellaro, directed by Abhishek Shah, earned special mention from the jury for its “incredible music, colour and graceful choreography.” Though set in a time 45 years ago, issue of woman’s empowerment portrayed in the film is even more relevant today, said the jury.

Italian film Rwanda, directed by Riccardo Salvetti, won The ICFT –UNESCO Gandhi Medal instituted by the International Council for Film, Television and Audiovisual Communication, Paris and UNESCO.

Bahattar Hoorain, the Indian movie directed by Sanjay P Singh Chauhan, earned the special mention under ICFT-UNESCO Gandhi medal category.

Actors Sonali Kulkarni and Kunal Kapoor hosted the closing ceremony. IFFI 2019 witnessed more than 200 films from 76 countries, with Russia as the country of focus. It also included 26 feature films and 15 non feature films in the Indian panorama section.

