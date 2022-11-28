IFFI 2022: Asha Parekh Calls Deepika Padukone Her Favourite, Akshay Kumar Loves Holidaying In Goa

The closing ceremony of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) was held in Goa on Monday in which several actors were honoured. From Chiranjeevi to Asha Parekh, Akshay Kumar, Rana Daggubati, Manushi Chhillar and Ayushmann Khurrana among others were presented with Shawl, NFDC souvenier and IFFI memorabilia.

Asha Parekh Calls Deepika Padukone Her Favourite

After accepting the award, Asha Parekh was asked about her favourite actress from the current Bollwyood divas. To this, the veteran actress revealed that Deepika Padukone is her favourite and added ‘I am sure everyone will agree’.

Akshay Kumar Talks About Goa As His Favourite Holiday Destination

Akshay Kumar was also asked about his experience in Goa when the actor revealed that he frequently visits the state with his family because it is their favourite holiday destination. He also revealed that he will be visiting Goa once again next month around Christmas to spend some quality time in his ‘chota sa ghar’ in the state.

India is moving towards becoming a superpower. The maximum number of films are made in India. Our films are produced in several languages: Actor Akshay Kumar at the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa pic.twitter.com/Vq9XcSw6j7— ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2022

Manushi Chhillar Talks About Her Bollywood Debut

Manushi Chhillar, who was also honoured with the best debut award for Samrat Prithviraj, talked about how stepping into the entertainment industry was an ‘adventure’ for her because she was studying to be a doctor four years back when she signed the film. “I was studying to be a doctor, Samrat Prithviraj was like an adventure for me, I am still learning. It (Best debut award) only encourages me to do better," she said.

Chiranjeevi Says ‘Regional Has To Go’

During the red carpet of the event, Chiranjeevi recalled how there was a time when no South cinema actors used to attend or feature at the film festival. “I was expecting this moment to happen. I was at the same film festival years back, I used to hardly see any south actors," he said. the superstar went on to say how the term ‘regional cinema’ must not be used because it is ‘Indian cinema’ at the end of the day. “Regional has to go, the film should be an Indian film," he added.

