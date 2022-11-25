IFFI 2022 Perfect Platform to Start Lost’s Journey: Yami Gautam Dhar

Yami Gautam Dhar is one of the most talented actors in Hindi Cinema. The actress gave a few successful commercial films this year, including Dasvi and A Thursday. Yami was recently present at the premiere of her upcoming film Lost at the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI). She shared a slew of posts on social media platforms regarding the same. Yami reposted an Instagram reel from IFFI Goa’s page. The actress looked gorgeous in a red saree.

In the video, Yami can be heard saying, “Hi this is Yami Gautam Dhar, I am here with a warm reception at 53rd IIFI Goa for Lost.”

Yami thanked IFFI for giving her film a perfect platform to kick-start its journey. “What a perfect platform for Lost to kickstart its journey! Thank you IFFI Goa for such a warm reception and a fantastic response to Lost! (sic)” she penned the caption.

She also added a series of photos from the press conference of the film held at the festival. The images included filmmaker Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, and actors Tushar Pandey and Pankaj Kapoor, among others.

Yami wrote in the caption, “Lost sets IFFI Goa on fire. Received an extraordinary response at its Asian premiere (sic).”

Yami added another post from the film festival, thanking her team and celebrity fashion designer Anita Dongre for curating her look for the event. Yami looked elegant, as she donned a beautiful six-yard red bandari print saree paired with a halter-neck blouse. She kept her accessories to a minimum and opted for statement earrings.

“It had to be red for this special occasion. The colour that symbolises power, courage and bravery. A big thanks to my team, wouldn’t be able to do it without you guys. Wearing this stunning and classy creation by one of my all-time favourite designers Anita Dongre,” she said in the post.

The thriller, helmed by Aniruddha, earlier premiered worldwide at Chicago South Asian Film Festival and is yet to release in India for the audience. Besides Lost, Yami is also a part of Akshay Kumar’s Oh My God! 2.

