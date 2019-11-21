Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
2-min read

IFFI Golden Jubilee Event Marred By Protests, Arrests

The commencement of the 50th International Film Festival Of India was marred by public heckling of Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar, over his role in the ongoing water dispute Goa and Karnataka.

News18.com

Updated:November 21, 2019, 9:40 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
IFFI Golden Jubilee Event Marred By Protests, Arrests
50th edition of the IFFI got off to a glittering start in Panaji in Goa. The opening ceremony saw the presence of Indian cinema legends Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth. (Image: Special Arrangement)

The 50th edition of the International Film Festival of India got off to an edgy start in Goa on Wednesday, with the inaugural ceremony, which was attended by the twin powerhouses of Indian cinema Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth, marred by public heckling of Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar, over his role in the ongoing water dispute Goa and Karnataka.

Political party workers and activists were also arrested, after they protested with 'Go Back Javadekar' placards outside the festival screening venue in the state capital.

At the inaugural ceremony, Javadekar described cinema as India's "soft power" while announcing the setting up of a single window clearance system for processing of permissions for film shoots.

"India has such scenic locations, sites, but for shoots, one has to take 15-20 permissions. We are starting a single window system for (permission) for shootings. Goa, Leh-Ladakh and Andaman and Nicobar will also benefit," Javadekar said during the inaugural session.

The inaugural session, compèred by well known director Karan Johar, began with a tribute to Goa's stalwart politician the late Manohar Parrikar who hosted the first IFFI in Goa.

Apart from Rajinikanth who was presented with the Icon of the Golden Jubilee award and the felicitation of Amitabh Bachchan, French actress Isabelle Huppert was conferred the festival's Lifetime Achievement award.

"Feel honoured and grateful for being the recipient of the extraordinary award," Huppert said, on acceptance of the honour.

"I am extremely happy to receive the Icon of the Golden Jubilee. I dedicate this to all my directors, producers and technicians who have been with me and above all my fans," Rajinikanth said on receiving the award.

Maria Lemesheva, head of the delegation from Russia, which is the country under focus in this edition of the festival, invited Indian film makers to shoot in Russia and work on co-productions, saying the Russian government had recently announced a 40 per cent rebate on foreign films shot there.

"In the last few years, the Russian film industry is rising and films of all genres are being made and getting access to different festivals across the world," Lemesheva said.

Amitabh Bachchan who was specially felicitated on the occasion said that he owes his success to his fans. "This is a debt on my head of your love and affection. I would not be able to repay the debt and I would not want to, because I would like to keep it forever," he said.

To commemorate the occasion a special postage dedicated to the completion of 50 editions of the festival was also released on Wednesday.

Over 9,000 delegates have already registered for the event, which is scheduled to screen over 200 films from 76 countries, which includes 26 feature films and 15 non-feature films, which will be screened as part of the Indian Panorama section.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram