IFFI to Honour Martin Scorsese, Istvan Szabo with Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award

The 52nd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa will honour Hungarian filmmaker Istvan Szabo and Hollywood icon Martin Scorsese with the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur has announced. Szabó is one of the most notable Hungarian filmmakers and one who has been known outside the Hungarian-speaking world since the late 1960s. He achieved his greatest international success with Mephisto (1981), for which he was awarded an Oscar in the best foreign language film category.

One of the major figures of the New Hollywood era, Martin Scorsese is widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential directors in film history. He has established filmmaking history with nine films made with Robert De Niro, including the psychological thriller Taxi Driver (1976) and the biographical sports drama Raging Bull (1980). Scorsese has also been noted for his collaborations with actor Leonardo DiCaprio, having directed him in five films: the historical epic Gangs of New York (2002), the Howard Hughes biography The Aviator (2004), the crime thriller The Departed (2006), the psychological thriller Shutter Island (2010), and the Wall Street black comedy The Wolf of Wall Street (2013).

Announcing the Opening Film of this edition of IFFI, Thakur said that ‘The King of all the World’ (El Rey de Todo El Mundo) directed by Carlos Saura will opening the fest. This will also be the film’s international premiere. The Power of the Dog, directed by Jane Campion, Winner of Best Director at Venice Film Festival, will be the Mid Fest Film. Around 30 films have been shortlisted for screening at the 52nd IFFI from prominent international film festivals in the Festival Kaleidoscope and World Panorama Section.

IFFI this year will be held from November 20 to 28 in Goa. IFFI will also provide a platform to young budding talent from across India to connect with mainstream cinema filmmakers and the industry. 75 creative minds (under 35 years) will be invited to interact with industry leaders and attend Masterclasses at the Festival.

