MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

#IForIndia Concert Sees Biggest Bollywood Stars Coming Together In Fight Against Covid-19

#IForIndia Concert Sees Biggest Bollywood Stars Coming Together In Fight Against Covid-19

The entire proceeds from the fundraiser concert will go towards supporting on-ground relief efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 3, 2020, 11:33 PM IST
Share this:

The internet was amused to see biggest of Bollywood stars coming together in the fight against Covid-19 through a love concert on Facebook. While actors like Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan and Anushka Sharma passed on the message to remain calm during the pandemic, others like Ayushmann Khurrana, AR Rahman and Farhan Akhtar performed their own songs.

Celebs like Katrina Kaif, Farah Khan and Karan Johar hosted the event. Many business persons, doctors and leaders in different walks of life also participated in the concert.

Global icons like Will Smith, Mick Jagger, Anoushka Shanker and Jack Black were also a part of the home-to-home fundraiser concert. The entire proceeds from the fundraiser concert will go towards supporting on-ground relief efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

"Unexpected, uncontrolled, unparalleled. The coronavirus has forged a brutal path across the world, and in the line of fire is well - you me and pretty much everyone across the world. Lockdowns, quarantines, social distancing - yeh hain humara naya normal (this is the new normal)," said Priyanka.

Actress Katrina Kaif said there are thousands of frontliners and emergency workers who are putting their lives on the line every day in the fight against COVID-19. "Every rupee we collect today will help equip these heroes better thus protect them better. So please help keep safe those who keep us safe."

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar said: "May we remember the lessons learnt and never forget we aren't above nature, we're just a small part of it."

All proceeds generated from the concert will go to the India COVID Response Fund managed by GiveIndia.

(With inputs from IANS)

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    28,070

    +1,535*  

  • Total Confirmed

    40,263

    +2,487*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    10,887

    +869*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,306

    +83*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 03 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,107,052

    +23,502*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,462,682

    +76,163*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,110,719

    +47,198*  

  • Total DEATHS

    244,911

    +5,463*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres