IForIndia Concert Sees Biggest Bollywood Stars Coming Together In Fight Against Covid-19

The internet was amused to see biggest of Bollywood stars coming together in the fight against Covid-19 through a love concert on Facebook. While actors like Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan and Anushka Sharma passed on the message to remain calm during the pandemic, others like Ayushmann Khurrana, AR Rahman and Farhan Akhtar performed their own songs.

Celebs like Katrina Kaif, Farah Khan and Karan Johar hosted the event. Many business persons, doctors and leaders in different walks of life also participated in the concert.

Global icons like Will Smith, Mick Jagger, Anoushka Shanker and Jack Black were also a part of the home-to-home fundraiser concert. The entire proceeds from the fundraiser concert will go towards supporting on-ground relief efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

"Unexpected, uncontrolled, unparalleled. The coronavirus has forged a brutal path across the world, and in the line of fire is well - you me and pretty much everyone across the world. Lockdowns, quarantines, social distancing - yeh hain humara naya normal (this is the new normal)," said Priyanka.

Actress Katrina Kaif said there are thousands of frontliners and emergency workers who are putting their lives on the line every day in the fight against COVID-19. "Every rupee we collect today will help equip these heroes better thus protect them better. So please help keep safe those who keep us safe."

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar said: "May we remember the lessons learnt and never forget we aren't above nature, we're just a small part of it."

All proceeds generated from the concert will go to the India COVID Response Fund managed by GiveIndia.

