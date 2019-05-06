Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

IFTDA Appeals Godrej to Build 'Raj Kapoor Museum' at RK Studios Land

Indian Film and Television Director's Association (IFTDA) has appealed to Godrej Properties to build Raj Kapoor Museum on the site of iconic RK Studios.

News18.com

Updated:May 6, 2019, 5:23 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
IFTDA Appeals Godrej to Build 'Raj Kapoor Museum' at RK Studios Land
Photo of the hoarding outside RK Studio (Twitter)
Loading...
A major fire broke out at one of the main stages of RK Studio in 2017 and destroyed the sets of a dance reality show, while the ground floor was gutted. With flames having engulfed one of its main shooting areas, as well several other key facilities, the Kapoor family decided to sell off the studio citing that the renovation cost is not economically viable.

Last week, Godrej Properties announced the acquisition of iconic R K Studios' land in Chembur, Mumbai, where it will reportedly develop mixed-use projects-- luxury flats and retail space.

Now, Indian Film and Television Director's Association (IFTDA) has appealed to Godrej Properties to build Raj Kapoor Museum on the site of iconic RK Studios. A statement from IFTDA read, "It is our humble appeal to you on behalf of the film industry in general... To spare some area from the 33000 sq mtrs for Raj Kapoor's museum which will refresh memories of Raj Kapoor for the coming generation."

"We request you to pay tribute to the unsurpassable genius, his craft, his humility and give a solemn thought to our appeal. We are shears available for any query, support, to make the works class museum, which will be a pilgrimage for the whole world," the statement added.

Randhir Kapoor, the eldest son of late actor Raj Kapoor in a recent interview said that he hopes that the new owners will respect the legacy of the studios. "My father believed in moving on with time. He always said that the show must go on, come what may. That is exactly what we did when it came to RK Studios. We all have an emotional attachment with what our father had built for us, but this was the need of the hour," Times of India quoted the actor as saying.

(With inputs from PTI)

Follow @news18movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram