IFTPC, CINTAA, FWICE Resolve Issues, Shooting To Resume Soon

Issues related to the resumption of shootings have been amicably resolved by Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), Cine And TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) and the Indian Film and TV Producers' Council (IFTPC).

Tuesday was the day finalised to commence shooting, but according to recent reports, FWICE and CINTAA had called off the shoots as the IFTPC had not met their demands of working in eight-hour shifts and providing insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh for workers.

Now, after a virtual meeting on Wednesday held between IFTPC, FWICE and CINTAA, issues have been worked on.

IFTPC has agreed to provide two sets of insurance coverage i.e death cover of Rs 25 lakhs due to COVID-19 and also hospitalisation cover of Rs 2 lakh uniformly across all hierarchy of the cast and crew.

Apart from the insurance, IFTPC has also assured that every precaution as per the government's guidelines will be put in place to ensure utmost safety for the entire cast and crew.

Also, a decision was taken to reduce the period of credit for cast and crew from existing 90 days to 30 days for at least the first three months.

They also agreed to negotiated pay cuts without actors facing any sanctions, and continued dialogue with all parties for easing working conditions.

IFTPC, CINTAA, FWICE and broadcasters have announced that the shooting will begin immediately.