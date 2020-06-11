Iggy Azalea Confirms Birth of First Child

Rapper Iggy Azalea has revealed that she recently welcomed her first child, a baby boy.







The Australian artiste, whose real name is Amethyst Kelly, had never confirmed that she was pregnant, despite rumours circulating last year that she was expecting.







"I have a son," the 30-year-old began the post on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, saying she wanted to keep her little one's life "private" while highlighting that he is a "not a secret".







"I kept waiting for the right time to say something, but it feels like the more time passes, the more I realize I'm always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world," she said.







"I love him beyond words," Azalea added.







The rapper didn't share her child's name, his date of birth or who the father is.







Azalea has been linked to fellow rapper Playboi Carti, real name Jordan Carter, since 2018.