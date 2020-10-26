Iggy Azalea Shares First Photos Of Son Amid Break-up With Playboi Carti

Los Angeles: Recording artiste Rapper Iggy Azalea has confirmed her split from fellow rapper Playboi Carti with whom she shares son Onyx. The Australian artiste, whose real name is Amethyst Kelly, also posted the first pictures of the baby boy on Instagram, while revealing she will raise the four-month-old “alone”.

“You lost a real 1 People take loyalty for granted & that’s why I’d rather be alone. (sic)” Azalea wrote on her Instagram Story over the weekend. The rapper later clarified her earlier post saying the couple has parted ways.

“What I meant last night was that I’m raising my son alone & I’m not in a relationship. (sic)” the “Fancy” star said. In June, she confirmed the birth of her son amid pregnancy rumours.

Azalea and Carti, whose real name is Jordan Carter, started dating in 2018. Azalea recently announced the title of her upcoming album, ‘End of an Era’, which is slated to be released later this year.