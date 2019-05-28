Take the pledge to vote

Iggy Azalea's Topless Photos Leaked Online, Angry Rapper Quits Social Media

Topless photos of Iggy Azalea, outtakes from a 2016 magazine photo shoot, have been leaked. The rapper says she feels "blindsided, embarrassed, violated (and) angry" by the leak.

News18.com

Updated:May 28, 2019, 7:28 PM IST
Iggy Azalea's Topless Photos Leaked Online, Angry Rapper Quits Social Media
Over the weekend, a series of topless pictures of Iggy Azalea surfaced online. The pictures were taken during a photo shoot for GQ magazine in 2016, but never intended for publication. The images that leaked were outtakes from the 2016 photo shoot, which were more explicit than the images published in the magazine.

After the photos created a furore, the Autralian rapper deactivated her social media accounts, saying she felt "blindsided, embarrassed, violated (and) angry" by the leak. It was the "vicious" and "vile" reactions to the photos, including men sharing sexual fantasises, that led her to erase her accounts, reported BBC.

"A lot of the comments I see, from men in particular, sharing their thoughts and fantasises in regards to my body has honestly disturbed me. The outright wicked things people say is overwhelming and makes me feel like throwing up. If you've ever been humiliated before in front of family and those you care about, maybe you can relate to what I'm going through," the Fancy hitmaker said.

Azalea said she had "never consented" to the release of the photos, explaining that "it was my understanding (that) GQ do not print topless pictures. A lot of high profile women have shot covers for GQ with a strategically placed hand, etc, covering their breasts. I always felt they were very beautiful covers, so I jumped at the opportunity. I hadn't seen other women's covers leak so I felt comfortable (on a closed set) to model for such a reputable magazine knowing only the images with my hands covering (my breasts) would be considered for print."

The photographer who took the pictures, Nino Muñoz, said on Instagram that Azalea's images were "stolen and published without my permission. My heart goes out to anyone this situation has affected. I'm utterly outraged and will not rest until justice is served."



