Varun Dhawan Dances to Palat Ahead of IIFA 2018 & We're Loving Every Bit of It; Watch Video
Fans flocked in huge numbers at the Emquartier mall, just to get a glimpse of their favourite star Varun
(Image courtesy: AFP)
Varun Dhawan is the ideal Bollywood actor material-- he has an enviable body, a mischievous smile, oodles of charm and of course, he is a phenomenal dancer, who never fails to mesmerise the audience with his spectacular moves. Once again, the actor made us go weak in the knees with his scintillating dance moves as he grooved to his popular tracks Tan Tana Tan and Palat at a mall in Bangkok on Saturday.
Fans flocked in huge numbers at the Emquartier mall, just to get a glimpse of their favourite star Varun, who looked dapper in a casual white t-shirt, jeans and powder blue shirt.
As Varun entered, the crowd welcomed him with loud cheers and whistles. He even shook a leg with two children and was heard speaking in Thai.
The actor also reminisced about shooting in Bangkok for his film Main Tera Hero in 2014. The film also starred Ileana D’Cruz and Nargis Fakhri.
The Badlapur star also gave away six passes to his fans of the 19th edition of the International Indian Films Academy (IIFA) Weekend and Awards main gala, which will be held on Sunday.
