IIFA 2019: Ayushmann, Aparshakti Khurrana Forgot Script But Managed 'Detour', Reveals Tahira Kashyap

This year’s IIFA Awards was special for various reasons. Apart from it completing its 20th year, it was also the homecoming of prestigious award show, held at the Bollywood city, Mumbai. The Khurrana brothers, Ayushmann and Aparshakti, set the stage on fire as the hosts of the night with their chemistry and humour, but Tahira revealed that the duo actually ‘detoured’ from the script.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife, who made it to the awards in a gorgeous satin pink dress, revealed in an Instagram story that the two brothers had actually forgot the script. Yet, they managed to keep the show going with their own ‘lame and funny jokes’, even after a ‘detour’.

She wrote, "The two lovely hosts who pretty much detoured from the script and cracked their own lame yet funny ones. Well done boys!” Tahira also shared a boomerang of the two making the night fun. Looks like the dapper Khurrana brothers are a pro at everything they do. Ayushmann, who was also nominated for the category of Best Actor (Andhadhun), lost it to Ranveer Singh for Padmaavat. However, Ranveer made him feel no less a winner as he expressed how Ayushmann was the ‘Man of The Hour’ for him. Ranveer even gave Ayushmann a peg on the cheek.

Tahira’s look for the night was quite eye catchy, as she rocked her gown with big-rimmed spectacles.

Aparshakti was also accompanied by wife Akriti Ahuja, who wore a black gown for the night. The award show saw some great performances and celebrities like among others.

Ayushmann, who recently won the National Award for Best Actor (Andhadhun), will be next seen in Subh Mangal Zyaada Savdhaan. His other projects include Amitabh Bachchan starrer Gulabo Sitabo, and Bala. His recent movie Dream girl to received good response at the box office.

