IIFA 2019: Nushrat Bharucha 'Wants' to See Ranbir in Bigg Boss in Towel; Here's Alia's Response

The International Indian Film Academy Awards is no small event. It is visited by all of Bollywood's on-screen and off-screen artistes. The function often takes a humorous turn when it comes to the host interacting with audiences. IIFA 2019 was not any less humorous either.

During the show, Aparshakti Khurrana, who was hosting the event with his brother Ayushmann, began asking the audience about who they would like to see on the sets of Bigg Boss in towel. To which, Nushrat Bharucha said she would like to see Ranbir.

The actress was quick to turn to Alia Bhatt nearby and apologize to her. When Aparshakti approached Alia for a reaction, the latter claimed that would not be very special as everyone has already seen Ranbir without a towel. Aparshakti then asked her who she would like to see without makeup to which Alia said she would prefer Aparshakti and Ayushmann.

Alia Bhatt's claim that Ranbir Kapoor has been seen in a towel by everyone is a reference towards the latter's performance in the song Jab Se Tere Naina in his debut film Saawariya. In the song, he was seen dancing in a towel. Interestingly he did more than a 100 shots for the scene.

In an interview with Anupama Chopra, he said, "I started with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and he doesn't do anything less than 45 takes. So even if I had to turn my head, I probably had to give 50 takes. There was a shot in this so-called 'towel song' Jab Se Tere Naina, where I had to roll back on this chair and fall down and the towel had to fall in a certain way with my leg showing and there was one shot where I was lying down laughing and I had to get up and sing a song and he's very particular about what beat you catch, he's a very musical director - you fall on this beat, you lift your head here, you laugh here - everything is musical. I did 45 or 50 takes one day and my back really broke. The next morning when I came back, he said, 'No, I've not got it' and I had to do another 70 takes."

Ranbir had also claimed that repeating shots so many times only showed Sanjay Leela Bhansali's devotion towards his work and only made him even more admirable.

