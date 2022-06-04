IIFA 2022: Honey Singh Bows Down At AR Rahman's Feet, Calls It 'Moment of My Life'

Popular singer and rapper Honey Singh, also known as Yo Yo Honey Singh had a moment of his life at the IIFA Awards 2022 which are being held in Abu Dhabi. The singer recently performed at the mega show when bowed down at AR Rahman’s feet.

In a video that is now being shared on social media, Honey Singh can be seen singing his superhit song ‘Desi Kalakaar’ before he walks toward AR Rahman (who was sitting in the audience) and bows down at his feet. Dropping the clip on his Instagram stories, Honey Singh wrote, “Moment of my life with AR Rahman sir.”

Honey Singh’s gesture has left fans completely impressed. The video is now going viral on social media with netizens talking about the humble expression of the rapper. “Legend of All time 👑 !!! YoYo Honey Singh,” one of the tweets read.

#IIFA2022 | Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh was spotted bowing down ad touching AR Rahman‘s feet during IIFA ceremony in Abu Dhabi. 🎥 @KadakFM pic.twitter.com/FGAOrwpjsO — News18.com (@news18dotcom) June 4, 2022

Meanwhile, other singers who will be performing at IIFA Rocks include Guru Randhawa, Pushpa fame composer-singer Devi Sri Prasad, Tanishk Bagchi, Neha Kakkar and Dhvani Bhanushali among others. IIFA Award function will be hosted by Salman Khan, Ritesh Deshmukh and Manish Paul. Actors who will set the stage on fire with their performances include Shahid Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, and Ananya Panday.

IIFA Awards were due to be held from May 19 to May 21. However, these were then postponed after the demise of the President of the UAE, Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. “With this sad news, the UAE nation is in a state of mourning and has declared a 40-day mourning period. In solidarity with the people and Government of the UAE and with the national mourning being observed, the 22nd edition of the IIFA Weekend & Awards to be held on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi from the 19th to 21st of May 2022 has been postponed,” the statement issued by IIFA on May 15 read.

