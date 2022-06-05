IIFA 2022: Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon Win Top Acting Awards; Shershaah Is The Best Film

This year’s International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) are officially behind us, and the list of winners was full of delightful predictability but also a few welcome surprises. Actor Sidharth Malhotra-led Vikram Batra biopic emerged as the top winner at the IIFA 2022 ceremony with three awards in the major categories, including best film, director, and music. The film also won the best screenplay award for Sandeep Shrivastava at the IIFA Rocks 2022 ceremony that took place on Friday in Abu Dabhi.

The evening saw several Bollywood stars in attendance like Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Ananya Panday among others. The main awards ceremony was hosted by Salman, Riteish Deshmukh, and Maniesh Paul.

Below you’ll find the complete list of winners from the 2022 International Indian Film Academy Awards. Keep scrolling to find out who won on Saturday night.

Best Actor (Male) – Vicky Kaushal for Sardar Udham

Best Actor (Female) – Kriti Sanon for Mimi

Best Director – Vishnuvaradhan for Shershaah

Best Film – Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shabbir Boxwala, Ajay Shah, Himanshu Gandhi for Shershaah.

Best Playback Singer Female – Asees Kaur for ‘Raataan Lambiyan’, Shershaah.

Best Playback Singer Male – Jubin Nautiyal for song ‘Raataan Lambiyan’, Shershaah.

Best Lyrics – Kausar Munir for ‘Lehra Do’, 83.

Best Music Direction – A R Rahman for Atrangi Re and Jasleen Royal, Javed-Mohsin, Vikram Montrose, B Praak, Jaani for Shershaah

Best Male Debut – Ahan Shetty for Tadap

Best Female Debut – Sharvari Wagh for Bunty Aur Babli 2

Best Story Adapted – Kabir Khan, Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan for 83.

Best Original Story – Ludo by Anurag Basu

Best Supporting Actor Female – Sai Tamhankar for Mimi

Best Supporting Actor Male – Pankaj Tripathi for Ludo

