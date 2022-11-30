IIFA 2023: Salman Khan's Lucky Ring Sparks Engagement Rumours

The press conference for the upcoming International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA), 2023, was held on Tuesday. The award ceremony will take place at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island. At the conference, Bollywood stars including Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Farah Khan, Salman Khan, Amit Trivedi and Sunidhi Chauhan among others were present. However, with all the fun and laughter at the press conference, what caught our attention was Salman wearing his lucky ring for the day.

In the set of photos shared by IIFA, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor looked dapper in the grey stripe suit paired with a black shirt. The dashing actor wore his lucky bracelet like always and added a ring to his middle finger.

“Watch the dashing and spirited Salman Khan make a Dabangg entrance for the IIFA 2023 Press Conference (sic),” the caption of the post read.

Here take a close look at the ring:

Some were surprised to see the ring and speculated that the Tiger Zinda Hai actor might be engaged. However, this ring is supposedly a gift from his father, Salim Khan. Salman’s brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan also have the same ring.

During the press conference, Salman Khan expressed that he is glad to be in Abu Dhabi, reported India Today. The actor also added that he had hosted the awards in past.

“This time, I promise to make them stand up and dance with me as we celebrate Indian cinema globally,” he added.

The IIFA Awards will be held from February 9 to February 11 next year. The awards will return to Yas Island for the second consecutive year. It is said that Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon among other stars will be performing at the IIFA Weekend and Awards 2023.

