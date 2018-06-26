English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
IIFA Award 2018: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Dedicates His Award to Mom Co-star Sridevi
Sridevi was posthumously awarded the Best Actress for 'Mom'.
Acclaimed Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui wins Best Supporting Role (Male) at NEXA IIFA Awards Styled by Myntra. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Bangkok: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has dedicated his Best Supporting Actor honour, which he won at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards here, to his Mom co-star Sridevi, who was posthumously awarded the Best Actor in a Leading Role Female title.
"It was once in a lifetime opportunity to work with the first female superstar Sridevi and I dedicate my award as a tribute to her," Nawazuddin tweeted on Monday, a day after the IIFA Awards ceremony here.
In the movie, directed by Ravi Udyawar, Sridevi played a mother who sets out to avenge her step-daughter, essayed by Pakistani actress Sajal Ali. And Nawazuddin played a detective who helps her.
Nawazuddin looked dapper as he collected his award from the evergreen actress Rekha, whom he said "stole the show" with her performance at the event.
"Living legend Rekhaji you stole the show last night, it was an honour to get the award from you," he added.
Sridevi's husband-producer Boney Kapoor received the award for her work. He was emotional, and dedicated the honour to the team of Mom.
The actress, whose sudden death in a Dubai hotel earlier this year, was also remembered in a tribute section at the gala, along with late actors Vinod Khanna and Shashi Kapoor.
Also Watch
"It was once in a lifetime opportunity to work with the first female superstar Sridevi and I dedicate my award as a tribute to her," Nawazuddin tweeted on Monday, a day after the IIFA Awards ceremony here.
It was once in a lifetime opportunity to work wid d first female superstar @SrideviBKapoor & I dedicate my award as a tribute to her.— Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) June 25, 2018
Living Legend #Rekhaji u stole the show last night, it was an honour to get the award from u.@IIFA 2018 had d best atmosphere ever. pic.twitter.com/YRyaeas2Vo
In the movie, directed by Ravi Udyawar, Sridevi played a mother who sets out to avenge her step-daughter, essayed by Pakistani actress Sajal Ali. And Nawazuddin played a detective who helps her.
Nawazuddin looked dapper as he collected his award from the evergreen actress Rekha, whom he said "stole the show" with her performance at the event.
"Living legend Rekhaji you stole the show last night, it was an honour to get the award from you," he added.
Sridevi's husband-producer Boney Kapoor received the award for her work. He was emotional, and dedicated the honour to the team of Mom.
The actress, whose sudden death in a Dubai hotel earlier this year, was also remembered in a tribute section at the gala, along with late actors Vinod Khanna and Shashi Kapoor.
Also Watch
-
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
-
Saturday 23 June , 2018
Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Saturday 23 June , 2018 Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
Tuesday 26 June , 2018 Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Among 20 Indians Invited to Join Oscars Academy
- What's Brewing? Priyanka and Nick Jonas Are Now Vacationing in Goa
- Hina Khan Sets Pulses Racing in a Strapless Playsuit For Her Recent Photoshoot; See Pics
- Opinion - Why 2019 Suzuki Jimny Makes Perfect Case for the Indian Market?
- Shilpa Shetty Kundra Looks Ravishing in a Amit Aggarwal Saree at UK-India Awards 2018; See Pics