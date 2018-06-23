GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

IIFA Awards 2018 Day 1: Bollywood Stars Kick Off the Ceremony With a Bang. See Photos, Videos

One of Bollywood's biggest award shows kick-started the celebrations in the most spectacular manner at IIFA Rocks 2018 in Bangkok.

News18.com

Updated:June 23, 2018, 11:01 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
IIFA Awards 2018 Day 1: Bollywood Stars Kick Off the Ceremony With a Bang. See Photos, Videos
Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani
Day one of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards 2018 kicked off in style with who's who of the Hindi film fraternity in attendance. One of Bollywood's biggest award shows began the three day-long event in the most spectacular manner at IIFA Rocks 2018 in Bangkok. Transforming the magnificent Siam Niramit Theatre with a perfect melange of glitz, glamour and star power, IIFA Rocks featured a stunning musical extravaganza, a number of surprises and entertainment all under one stage.

The 2,000-seater theatre, which is touted as the world's highest stage, was almost a full house as fans flocked there to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars - Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Dia Mirza, Konkona Sen Sharma and Rahul Bose among many others.

Take a look:

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on



A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on



#varundhawan speaks Chinese @kerry_in_the_pocket

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on



#radhikaapte at #iifa #iifa2018

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on



Cute #sharaddhakapoor at #iifa 2018

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on



#arjunkapoor in @kunalrawaldstress for #iifa

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on



@karanjohar

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on



IIFA Rocks 2018 also felicitated the winners for their excellence in the technical field. Ranbir Kapoor's Jagga Jasoos topped the winners list by walking away with three awards in the technical category including Background Score (Pritam), Best Choreography (Vijay Ganguly & Ruel Dausan Varindani), and Special Effects (NY VFXWALA - Prasad Vasant Sutar).

Other winners in the technical category featured Bareilly Ki Barfi’s Nitesh Tiwari and Shreyas Jain as they won Best Screenplay. Hitesh Kewalya won Best Dialogues for Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You