IIFA Awards 2018 Day 1: Bollywood Stars Kick Off the Ceremony With a Bang. See Photos, Videos
One of Bollywood's biggest award shows kick-started the celebrations in the most spectacular manner at IIFA Rocks 2018 in Bangkok.
Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani
Day one of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards 2018 kicked off in style with who's who of the Hindi film fraternity in attendance. One of Bollywood's biggest award shows began the three day-long event in the most spectacular manner at IIFA Rocks 2018 in Bangkok. Transforming the magnificent Siam Niramit Theatre with a perfect melange of glitz, glamour and star power, IIFA Rocks featured a stunning musical extravaganza, a number of surprises and entertainment all under one stage.
The 2,000-seater theatre, which is touted as the world's highest stage, was almost a full house as fans flocked there to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars - Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Dia Mirza, Konkona Sen Sharma and Rahul Bose among many others.
Take a look:
IIFA Rocks 2018 also felicitated the winners for their excellence in the technical field. Ranbir Kapoor's Jagga Jasoos topped the winners list by walking away with three awards in the technical category including Background Score (Pritam), Best Choreography (Vijay Ganguly & Ruel Dausan Varindani), and Special Effects (NY VFXWALA - Prasad Vasant Sutar).
Other winners in the technical category featured Bareilly Ki Barfi’s Nitesh Tiwari and Shreyas Jain as they won Best Screenplay. Hitesh Kewalya won Best Dialogues for Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.
