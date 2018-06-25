IIFA Awards 2018: Rekha's Performance on Salaam-E-Ishq Will Take Your Breath Away; Watch Video

The very evergreen #Rekha ji performed at the IIFA stage after 20 long years and we couldn't be more honoured to have her.#IIFA2018 pic.twitter.com/UllPd5JH22 — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) June 24, 2018

Call it her charm, her elegance or her charismatic persona- Rekha continues to fascinate us. The timeless diva, who ruled the Indian film industry in her time, once again showed the audience why there would never be another Rekha in the Hindi filmdom as she took to the stage of the 19th edition of International Indian Film Academy Awards to give a breathtaking performance. The veteran actress returned to the stage of the IIFA after 20 years.From Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya to Salam-E-Ishq Meri Jaan, Rekha left everyone smitten with her grand finale performance at the Siam Niramit theatre in Bangkok. Known for her elegance and twinkle toes, Rekha, 63, looked stunning in a powder pink Anarkali bedazzled with silver zari work as she performed live on stage.She brought alive the 1981 film Umrao Jaan as she swayed effortlessly on numbers like Dil Cheez Kya Hai and In Aankhon Ki Masti. She also danced to classics such as Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya and Thare Rahiyo. Later, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan joined the actress on stage for an encore of Salam-E-Ishq.