IIFA Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh Bag Top Acting Honours; Raazi Declared Best Film

On Bollywood's biggest day of the year, Meghna Gulzar's espionage thriller Raazi, featuring the powerhouse duo of Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, claimed Best Picture award at the 20th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards.

Overall, Raazi won four honours while Padmaavat and AndhaDhun earned two apiece. In the top categories, Sriram Raghavan nabbed a win for Best Director for AndhaDhun. Alia was named Best Actor- Female for Raazi, while Ranveer Singh bagged Best Actor- Male honour for Padmaavat.

Bollywood's A-listers including Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer, Shahid Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and Alia made their way up the green carpet — in honour of the event’s 20th anniversary — before the gala at the NSCI, SVP Stadium in Mumbai.

The evening also saw the Outstanding Achievement in Cinema award being bestowed upon veteran actor Jagdeep. Director Ramesh Sippy and Ranveer presented him the honour.

Here is the full list of 2019's IIFA Award winners:

Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh for Ae Watan (Raazi)

Playback Singer (Female): Harshdeep Kaur, Vibha Saraf for Dilbaro (Raazi)

Best Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya for Dhadak (Dhadak)

Best Music Direction: Amaal Mallik, Guru Randhawa, Rochak Kohli, Saurabh-Vaibhav, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Zack Knight for Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male): Vicky Kaushal for Sanju

Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Female): Aditi Rao Hydari for Padmaavat

Best Debut- Male: Ishaan Khatter for Beyond the Clouds and Dhadak

Best Debut- Female: Sara Ali Khan for Kedarnath

Best Performance in a Leading Role (Male): Ranveer Singh for Padmaavat

Best Performance in a Leading Role (Female): Alia Bhatt for Raazi

Best Story: Sriram Raghavan and Pooja Ladha Surti for AndhaDhun

Best Direction: Sriram Raghavan for AndhaDhun

Best Picture: Raazi

