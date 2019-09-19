IIFA Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh Bag Top Acting Honours; Raazi Declared Best Film
All the winners from the 20th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards.
All the winners from the 20th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards.
On Bollywood's biggest day of the year, Meghna Gulzar's espionage thriller Raazi, featuring the powerhouse duo of Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, claimed Best Picture award at the 20th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards.
Overall, Raazi won four honours while Padmaavat and AndhaDhun earned two apiece. In the top categories, Sriram Raghavan nabbed a win for Best Director for AndhaDhun. Alia was named Best Actor- Female for Raazi, while Ranveer Singh bagged Best Actor- Male honour for Padmaavat.
Bollywood's A-listers including Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer, Shahid Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and Alia made their way up the green carpet — in honour of the event’s 20th anniversary — before the gala at the NSCI, SVP Stadium in Mumbai.
The evening also saw the Outstanding Achievement in Cinema award being bestowed upon veteran actor Jagdeep. Director Ramesh Sippy and Ranveer presented him the honour.
Here is the full list of 2019's IIFA Award winners:
Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh for Ae Watan (Raazi)
Playback Singer (Female): Harshdeep Kaur, Vibha Saraf for Dilbaro (Raazi)
Best Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya for Dhadak (Dhadak)
Best Music Direction: Amaal Mallik, Guru Randhawa, Rochak Kohli, Saurabh-Vaibhav, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Zack Knight for Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.
Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male): Vicky Kaushal for Sanju
Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Female): Aditi Rao Hydari for Padmaavat
Best Debut- Male: Ishaan Khatter for Beyond the Clouds and Dhadak
Best Debut- Female: Sara Ali Khan for Kedarnath
Best Performance in a Leading Role (Male): Ranveer Singh for Padmaavat
Best Performance in a Leading Role (Female): Alia Bhatt for Raazi
Best Story: Sriram Raghavan and Pooja Ladha Surti for AndhaDhun
Best Direction: Sriram Raghavan for AndhaDhun
Best Picture: Raazi
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Plumber's Re 0 Invoice for 91-Year-Old Ill Woman Earns Him Praises on Internet
- 33,000 People Want Oxford Dictionary to Change its Definition of 'Woman'. Here's Why.
- Images of Mars' Icy Dunes Might Make You Crave for Some Ice-Cream
- You Can Now Talk to Amazon Alexa in Hindi or Hinglish
- Champions League: Unlucky Borussia Dortmund Draw 0-0 With Barcelona on Messi Return