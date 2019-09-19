IIFA Awards 2019: Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan, Salman Khan, More Sizzle on Green Carpet
Take a look at the Best Dressed celebs from IIFA Awards 2019.
The 20th anniversary of International Indian Film Academy Awards saw a homecoming with the event being held in Mumbai for the first time. First held in 2000, the IIFA Awards honour excellence in cinema. The biggest stars of Indian cinema gathered for the occasion and put their best fashion foot forward for the gala. From Salman Khan to Katrina Kaif and Sara Ali Khan, the celebs sizzled on the iconic IIFA Green Carpet.
From Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh dressed up as the quirky couple to Alia Bhatt taking her nude makeup look to the Green Carpet, every celebrity brought out a piece of their personality. The men chose formals, but there was a different twist with each one of them.
Take a look at the best dressed from IIFA 2019:
IIFA debutante Sara Ali Khan also took away the Best Debut Female Award for Kedarnath
Madhuri Dixit stuns in a red gown paired with diamonds!
Salman Khan looks dapper in a crisp navy blue suit.
Bollywood's favourite couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza in Manish Malhotra.
Alia Bhatt looks ethereal in a pastel gown.
Shahid Kapoor is an ever-charmer in this metallic black suit!
Deepika Padukone brings couture to life with a lavender tulle dress and veil.
The world expects quirky from Ranveer Singh and on IIFA 2019, he did not disappoint!
Katrina Kaif who was also a performer brought light to the Green Carpet!
