IIFA Rocks 2019 Highlights: Amit Trivedi Mesmerises Audience, Neha Kakkar Joins Jassi Gill On-stage
Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Rampal and others were in attendance at the IIFA Rocks event on Monday.
The IIFA Rocks award show was a gala affair as Bollywood actors like Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and Arjun Rampal among others graced the event on Monday. This award show maks as a pre-event to the main IIFA Awards and is an attempt at honoring the best of Bollywood in terms of fashion and music.
The gala evening started with a fun-filled performance by young singing talent Dhvani Bhanusali who sang the popular songs Le Ja Re and Vaste. This was followed by more soulful performances by some of the best singers in Bollywood today like Amit Trivedi's Indradhanush (Colours of Life) performance, Neha Kakkar's peppy numbers, Ranjit Barot patriotic songs and Tulsi Kumar's romantic songs.
While Jassi Gill took over the stage with some foot-tapping Punjabi songs he also pulled singer Neha Kakkar from her seat to join him on the stage.
In addition to that, popular designers Shantanu and Nikhil took over the ramp with their designs. Actors Rakul Preet, Aparshakti Khurrana and Arjun Rampal joined as the show-stoppers.
IIFA Rocks also announced the best in technical categories under Sound Design, Sound Mixing, Background Score, Editing, Cinematography, Special Effects, Screenplay and Dialogue categories. Among several winners, Andhadhun won big with four awards in Sound Mixing, Background Score, Editing and Screenplay.
The show was hosted by actors Ali Fazal and Radhika Apte ended with the talented singer-composer duo Salim-Sulaiman’s performance.
The main event of IIFA Awards honouring actors, film-makers and technicians will also be held in Mumbai this Wednesday. It will be hosted by National Award-winning actor Ayushmann Khurrana.
