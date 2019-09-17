IIFA Rocks 2019: Technical Winner's List Annouced, Badhaai Ho Wins For Best Dialogue

The 20th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards is being held for the first time in India. This edition is tagged as the award show's home-coming to Mumbai which is the birthplace of Indian cinema.

While the main event will take place on September 18, IIFA has already announced the technical categories winners of 2019 on Monday at IIFA Rocks, hosted by actors Ali Fazal and Radhika Apte.

Here's the complete list of winners honoured at IIFA Rocks:

Sound Design: Kunal Sharma (Tumbbad)

With a host of moments spent at the edge of the seat, Tumbbad featured sound to perfectly deliver the right feeling! Kunal Sharma killed it with Tumbbad and snatched up the IIFA Rocks 2019 Technical Award for Sound Design.#iifa20#iifahomecoming#nexaexperience pic.twitter.com/JEqwohz4Q9 — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) September 16, 2019

Sound Mixing: Ajay Kumar P.B (Post House) (Andhadhun)

A beautiful blend of sounds deserves the most glamorous of awards! Ajay Kumar P.B did a fabulous job with Andhadhun and took home the IIFA Rocks 2019 Technical Award for Sound Mixing.#iifa20#iifahomecoming#nexaexperience pic.twitter.com/XY3ww7UBj3 — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) September 16, 2019

Background Score: Daniel B. George (Andhadhun)

Another one for team Andhadhun as Daniel B. George picks up the IIFA Rocks 2019 Technical Award for Background Score deserving every bit of praise!#iifa20 #iifahomecoming#nexaexperience pic.twitter.com/6fGXWmsfdV — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) September 16, 2019

Editing: Pooja Ladha Surti (Andhadhun)

Andhadhun was truly a showcase of editing done right and we have Pooja Ladha Surti to thank for that! Indeed a well-deserved win for Editing!#iifa20#iifahomecoming #nexaexperience pic.twitter.com/IlAYsFHUTi — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) September 16, 2019

Cinematography: Sudeep Chatterjee ISC (Padmaavat)

Every scene in Padmaavat came to life thanks to the magnificent work of Sudeep Chatterjee ISC! We congratulate him on bagging the IIFA Rocks 2019 Technical Award for Cinematography.#iifa20 #iifahomecoming#nexaexperience pic.twitter.com/kCYNmUL6Nz — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) September 16, 2019

Special Effects: Filmgate Films AB (Tumbbad)

Screenplay: Sriram Raghavan; Arijit Biswas; Pooja Ladha Surti; Yogesh Chandekar; Hemanth Rao (Andhadhun)

It takes a team to bring out the best and the IIFA Rocks 2019 Technical Award for Screenplay was certainly well-deserved by this talented team! Congratulations to Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, Yogesh Chandekar, Hemanth Rao for this achievement.#iifa20 pic.twitter.com/RCHPej17ri — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) September 16, 2019

Dialogue: Akshat Ghildial (Badhaai Ho)

Choreography: Kruti Mahesh Midya; Jyothi Tommaar (Padmaavat for Ghoomar)

Andhadhun was the biggest winner at IIFA Rocks Awards with four categories, Sound Mixing, Background Score, Editing and Screenplay.

