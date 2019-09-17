Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
2-min read

IIFA Rocks 2019: Technical Winner's List Annouced, Badhaai Ho Wins For Best Dialogue

IIFA has already announced the technical categories winners of 2019 on Monday at IIFA Rocks, hosted by actors Ali Fazal and Radhika Apte.

News18.com

Updated:September 17, 2019, 3:39 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
IIFA Rocks 2019: Technical Winner's List Annouced, Badhaai Ho Wins For Best Dialogue
credits- iifa instagram
Loading...

The 20th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards is being held for the first time in India. This edition is tagged as the award show's home-coming to Mumbai which is the birthplace of Indian cinema.

 

While the main event will take place on September 18, IIFA has already announced the technical categories winners of 2019 on Monday at IIFA Rocks, hosted by actors Ali Fazal and Radhika Apte.

 

 Here's the complete list of winners honoured at IIFA Rocks: 

    • Sound Design: Kunal Sharma (Tumbbad)

                            • Sound Mixing: Ajay Kumar P.B (Post House) (Andhadhun)

 

 

  • Background Score: Daniel B. George (Andhadhun)

 

                        • Editing: Pooja Ladha Surti (Andhadhun)

 

 

  • Cinematography: Sudeep Chatterjee ISC (Padmaavat)

 

                    • Special Effects: Filmgate Films AB (Tumbbad)

 

 

    • Screenplay: Sriram Raghavan; Arijit Biswas; Pooja Ladha Surti; Yogesh Chandekar; Hemanth Rao

      (Andhadhun)

                • Dialogue: Akshat Ghildial (Badhaai Ho)

 

 

  • Choreography: Kruti Mahesh Midya; Jyothi Tommaar (Padmaavat for Ghoomar)

 

Andhadhun was the biggest winner at IIFA Rocks Awards with four categories, Sound Mixing, Background Score, Editing and Screenplay.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram