IIT Madras Students Recreate GV Prakash Kumar's Title Track for Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadha

Amazon Prime Video recently released the multi-composer soundtrack of much-awaited Tamil anthology Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa…, which releases on January 14 on the streaming service. And it’s taken little or no time for music lovers to shower their love and appreciation for the album. The songs are fast becoming a rage, especially the title track ‘Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa…’ that is composed and sung by the musical powerhouse GV Prakash Kumar.

Check out the original soundtrack here:

Recently, the multi-talented artist was in conversation with students and fans at Saarang, the annual festival of IIT Madras, and taking them through the process of creating the title track and his career. At the end of the interaction, the music club students of IIT Madras surprised GV Prakash with a cover version the title track of the Amazon Original series.

Check out their recreation here:

Reacting to the students-version of the track, GV Prakash Kumar said at the event, “I am delighted to see the recreated version of the song. It was extremely good and well-executed. This rendition was a different take on the song, like an electric version, very beautiful and looked very professional. I loved the guitar on the song. I can relate to it as I had programmed this song myself.”

With this title track, G.V. Prakash Kumar continues his successful association with the Amazon Original. The multi-talented artist had previously created the title song for Putham Pudhu Kaalai and now sung and composed the theme title track for Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa, second edition of the successful Tamil anthology.

The song is written by Kaber Vasuki and is also sung by Yaamini Ghantasala. Each story in Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa… is standalone and yet they are all bound together by the theme of personal discovery of hope and new beginnings through human connection. These are stories of optimism, love and second chances, set in the second Covid-19 lockdown.

