Ilaiyaraaja Shares Beautiful View From His Hotel Room; Can You Guess the Place?

Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja, who is currently in Budapest, has shared a beautiful picture of the view from his room in the Hungary capital. Sharing the beautiful view of Budapest, the legendary music composer wrote, “Beautiful Budapest view from my hotel room.”

Ilaiyaraaja arrived at Chennai airport on Sunday to leave for Hungary via Dubai and waited 6 hours for the delayed flight due to rain. Meanwhile, fans loved the picture he shared and they posted their comments under it.

“Beautiful Budapest” view from my hotel room.. pic.twitter.com/udyBirIxn3 — Ilaiyaraaja (@ilaiyaraaja) August 29, 2022



On the professional front, Ilaitaraaja is often credited for introducing Western musical sensibilities into the South Indian film musical mainstream. He is reputed to be one of the world’s most prolific composers and has created more than 7,000 songs and film scores for more than 1,400 movies. The legend has performed in more than 20,000 concerts.

Top Showsha Video

In 1986, Ilaiyaraja became the first Indian composer to record film songs through the computer for the Tamil film Vikram. He is also the first South Asian to compose a full symphony. He has received five National Film Awards, three for Best Music Direction and two for Best Background Score, so far. In 2012, he received the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, the highest Indian recognition given to practising artists, for his creative and experimental works in the music field.

In 2010, he was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian honour in India, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2018, the second-highest civilian award by the government of India.

In July, Ilaiyaraaja was nominated as a Member Of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here