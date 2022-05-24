Ilaiyaraaja Treats Rajinikanth With Special Musical Session At Thalaivar's Home, Pics Go Viral

New pictures of Tamil superstar Rajinikanth and musical legend Ilaiyaraaja have gone viral online. The actor and the singer, who are friends as well, caught up at Rajinikanth’s house in Chennai recently and pictures from their rendezvous are winning fans over.

In the pictures, shared by film tracker Kaushik LM on Twitter, the humble superstar was seen wearing a white kurta and a veshti. Ilaiyaraaja was also seen wearing the same outfit. Rajinikanth and Ilaiyaraaja were seen standing together, smiling for the camera.

Sharing the pictures, Kaushik revealed, “Longtime close frnds #SuperstarRajinikanth and Maestro #Ilaiyaraaja spent quality time together today mrng at Thalaivar’s residence & also during a music rehearsal session of the Maestro for his upcoming bday special concert in Kovai. Thalaivar really enjoyed this musical session.”

Rajinikanth will soon be seen in a film director by Nelson Dilipkumar. Dubbed Thalaivar169, a Times of India report claims that Rajinikanth is likely to begin shooting in August this year. The film is said to be shot in multiple locations.

While the team is yet to share a formal announcement about the other cast members, it is rumoured that Rajini will be reuniting with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for the movie. Anirudh Ravichander has reportedly been roped in as the music composer.

Rajini was last seen in Annaatthe. The film starred Nayanthara in the lead with Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Kushboo playing vital roles. Meanwhile, Nelson’s last film was Vijay’s Beast. Although the film collected Rs 200 crore worldwide, it was expected to perform better at the box office.

Following the film’s debacle at the box office, it was rumoured that Thalaivar169 is looking for another director. However, Nelson clarified he’s still the director by updating his Twitter bio as the director of Thalaivar169.

Thalaivar 169 is being bankrolled by Sun Pictures. The production house had backed Beast as well.

