Ilayaraaja To Celebrate 80th Birthday With a ‘Live-in’ Concert

“Music Maestro” Ilayaraaja will be celebrating his 80th birthday on June 2. The musician, also known as Raaja, has planned a special treat for his fans on his special day. Ilayaraaja is all set to have a grand concert in Coimbatore on June 2 to celebrate his birthday and the unforgettable musical journey. On Tuesday, the official handle of Ilaiyaraaja Music N Management (IMM) tweeted a poster featuring the details of the grand concert.

Get ready for an upcoming Concert “Raaja - Live in Concert” on 02 June 2022, 6.30 pm onwards at Codissia Ground, Coimbatore as we Celebrate Isaignani on his Birthday @ilaiyaraaja pic.twitter.com/KAodZte9bj— IMM (@IMMOffl) May 9, 2022

Sharing a black and white poster featuring a photo of Ilaiyaraaja with details of the concert on it, IMM tweeted, “Get ready for an upcoming Concert “Raaja - Live in Concert” on 02 June 2022, 6.30 pm onwards at Codissia Ground, Coimbatore as we Celebrate Isaignani on his Birthday.”

happy to perform in Coimbatore on my birthday.. come and enjoy the songs you all love the most.. see you all.. https://t.co/q94d7JTRXT— Ilaiyaraaja (@ilaiyaraaja) May 9, 2022

Ilaiyaraaja has also shared the same on Twitter. Fans have responded to the news with great enthusiasm and can’t wait to witness the magic live. The organisers are expecting a great footfall and many other singers from the South are expected to participate during the concert.

Earlier, in March, Ilaiyaraaja performed at a concert in Chennai which was his first after the COVID-19 pandemic. The concert was well-received by the music lovers and people from all over India came down to Chennai to just witness the magic live.

The legend has performed more than 20,000 concerts to date and has won several awards including the National Film Awards. Ilaiyaraaja started his journey as a composer with the 1970 Tamil film Annakili after which he has never turned his back. He is known to be one of the renowned musicians of the Tamil industry and has composed songs for over 1500 films in his career.

