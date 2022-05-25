Ilayaraja Pays A Visit To Rajinikanth At His Poes Garden Residence

When two stalwarts of the film industry have a personal meeting, which includes a house visit, there are bound to be speculations about the same. So, when music maestro Isaignani Ilayaraja paid a visit to superstar Rajinikanth, it grabbed eyeballs.

Musician Ilaiyaraaja met superstar Rajinikanth at his Poes Garden residence in Chennai. For a long period, the two chatted their heads off. The photos of both of them together at the superstar’s residence have gone viral since.

When Ilaiyaraaja bid goodbye after meeting the superstar at his house this morning, Rajinikanth reportedly asked him if he had some impending work as he was leaving early. The music maestro replied that he was going to the rehearsal of his impending birthday concert in Coimbatore on June 2.

Rajinikanth then decided to accompany Ilaiyaraja to his rehearsals. Rajinikanth listened intently to the rehearsal work and some songs related to the show in the studio. The star actor who came for the rehearsals enjoyed a few songs and applauded him before leaving.

Longtime close frnds #SuperstarRajinikanth and Maestro #Ilaiyaraaja spent quality time together today mrng at Thalaivar's residence & also during a music rehearsal session of the Maestro for his upcoming bday special concert in Kovai. Thalaivar really enjoyed this musical session pic.twitter.com/nhyla3l6Dy — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) May 24, 2022

Ilaiyaraaja has scored music for Rajinikanth-starrers like 16 Vayathinile, Mullum Malarum, Netri Kann, Nallavanukku Nallavan, Anbulla Rajinikanth, Mannan, Thalapathi, and Yajaman. They last worked together in Suresh Krishna’s film Veera, which was released in 1994. The duo is expected to come together once again after a 30-year hiatus for Thalaivar 170.

Last month, photos of Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwariya Rajinikanth meeting Ilaiyaraja at his home had gone viral, with reports suggesting that she was working with the musician on one of her upcoming projects. No official confirmation of the same has come out yet.

