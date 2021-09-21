Ilayaraja Shares Funny Anecdote About Music Composition With Kamal Haasan

Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to famed musician Isaignani Ilayaraja at the new Kodambakkam studio in Chennai. Ilayaraja’s younger son Yuvan Shankar Raja has shared a new video of his father on the internet. The video shows the music maestro opening up about a fun incident that took place during the recording of the song ‘Per Vachaalum Vaikkama’ from the movie Michael Madana Kama Rajan. The lyrics of the song were crafted by the late lyricist Vaali.

Here is the tweet which features the video:

The time travel comedy ‘Dikkiloona’ starring Santhanam and Anagha is the most recent blockbuster in Kollywood. The movie, which was released on an OTT platform, had a musical number by Yuvan. The remixed version of the old song, titled ‘Per Vachaalum Vaikkama Ponalum’ has received around 1 crore views on YouTube. In the video, Ilayaraja talks about the interesting story behind the composition of the original song. He says, “Singeetam Srinivasa Rao and Kamal were waiting in the composing room. After discussing the tune for a long time, we finally decided on something and asked Valli sir, to pen it."

Raja adds, “Vaali sir asked me for the tune. I just hummed a tune orally. When Vaali asked me for the actual lyrics, I told him that the lyrics have already been written by Thiruvalluvar." The legend then says that Singeetam, Kamal and Vaali were left confused about what he just said. For those unaware, Thiruvalluvar was a great Tamil poet known for compositions such as the Tirukkural.

The funny anecdote left people amused and garnered the video a lot of likes and views.

