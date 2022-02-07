Ilayaraja’s Tamil Songs In Lata Mangeshkar’s Voice Will Leave You Enthralled

Bharat Ratna recipient and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar died at the age of 92, on February 6, in Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital. She was cremated with full state honours in Mumbai. In her career, she has sung almost 25,000 songs in 36 Indian languages. However, some of her Tamil songs are all-time great. In the 1980s, Lata Mangeshkar’s collaboration with music maestro Ilayaraja helped in creation of many popular Tamil songs and this also created a huge fan following for her among Tamil music lovers.

She made her first Tamil playback singing appearance in 1956 with the song Enthan Kannalan. After that, it was in the late 1980s that she made her comeback in the Tamil industry, composing with Ilayaraja for the songs Aaraaro Aaraaro for the film Anand (1987) and Valai Osai for Sathya (1988). Apart from this, she also recorded her first Hindi song in 2001, with Ilayaraja, for the film Lajja.

Similarly, in the late 1980s, Ilayaraja collaborated with veteran singer and Lata Mangeshkar’s sister Asha Bhosle. She too has sung numerous songs, including Shenbagame Shenbagame for the movie Enga Ooru Pattukaran in 1987, Saathu Nada Saathu and Oh Butterfly among others.

Following Lata Mangeshkar’s demise, Ilayaraja posted a video condolence message on Twitter and wrote, “Heartbroken, but blessed to have known her & for having worked with her.. loved this incredible voice & soul… Lataji holds a place in our hearts that is irreplaceable…. That’s how profoundly she has impacted our lives with her voice."

He also added, “In the history of Indian film music, Lataji mesmerised the world with her divine voice for the last six-seven decades. I am deeply saddened by her passing away and her demise has created a big void in me. I don’t know how I will come out of this. Her demise is a big loss not only to the music fraternity but to the whole world."

