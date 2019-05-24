English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Ileana-Andrew to Priyanka-Nick: Indian Celebs with Foreign Partners
Ileana is not the first Indian celebrity to have married a foreigner. There are many other celebs, like Preity Zinta and Priyanka Chopra, who found love in a foreign land.
Ileana is not the first Indian celebrity to have married a foreigner. There are many other celebs, like Preity Zinta and Priyanka Chopra, who found love in a foreign land.
Loading...
Goodbyes are emotional, especially when someone you love is going away for a longer time. One such airport goodbye that is in news these days is that of Ileana D’Cruz with her husband Andrew Kneebone. The Barfi beauty married Andrew Kneebone, an Australian photographer in a private ceremony in 2017. Ileana kept the news under folds for a long time. However, Ileana is not the first Indian celebrity to have married a foreigner. There are many other celebs, like Preity Zinta and Priyanka Chopra, who found love in a foreign land.
Here’s a look at famous Indian celebrities who are in a blissful relationship with their foreign partners:
Preity Zinta: After being a commendable actress and successful entrepreneur of her IPL team Kings XI Punjab, Preity Zinta is busy enjoying her married life with Gene Goodenough. The Kya Kehna actress tied the knot with her longtime beau on February 28, 2016. Preity Zinta is undoubtedly the cutest actress in B-Town and the couple makes an adorable pair.
Celina Jaitley: While her Bollywood career didn’t last long, Celina Jaitly found stability in her relationship and married Peter Haag, a Dubai-based Austrian businessman in 2011.
Priyanka Chopra: B-Town’s desi girl got married to American singer Nick Jonas in a lavish wedding in December 2018. The Quantico actress had her wedding at Ummaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at Met Gala 2017, where they instantly hit it off.
Aashka Goradia: TV actress Aashka Goradia married her American boyfriend Brent Goble in both Hindu and Christian ceremonies on December 3, 2017. The actress has had a long-term relationship with Brent Goble and the couple also participated in Nach Baliye. The couple met for the first time in Las Vegas.
Suchitra Pillai: Actress and VJ Suchitra Pillai, who has worked in movies like Fashion and Dil Chahta Hai, married Lars Kjeldsen, an engineer from Denmark in 2005. The pair first met in Mumbai.
Shriya Saran: The Indian beauty tied the knot with Russian boyfriend Andrei Koscheev on March 19, 2018 at her Mumbai residence. Andrei Koscheev is Russia’s national level tennis player and also an entrepreneur.
Purab Kohli: After being in a long-term relationship and welcoming a baby girl, Purab Kohli finally tied the knot with her UK-based live-in partner Lucy Payton in 2018. The couple has a destination wedding in Goa.
Follow @News18Movies for more
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Here’s a look at famous Indian celebrities who are in a blissful relationship with their foreign partners:
Preity Zinta: After being a commendable actress and successful entrepreneur of her IPL team Kings XI Punjab, Preity Zinta is busy enjoying her married life with Gene Goodenough. The Kya Kehna actress tied the knot with her longtime beau on February 28, 2016. Preity Zinta is undoubtedly the cutest actress in B-Town and the couple makes an adorable pair.
Celina Jaitley: While her Bollywood career didn’t last long, Celina Jaitly found stability in her relationship and married Peter Haag, a Dubai-based Austrian businessman in 2011.
Priyanka Chopra: B-Town’s desi girl got married to American singer Nick Jonas in a lavish wedding in December 2018. The Quantico actress had her wedding at Ummaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at Met Gala 2017, where they instantly hit it off.
Aashka Goradia: TV actress Aashka Goradia married her American boyfriend Brent Goble in both Hindu and Christian ceremonies on December 3, 2017. The actress has had a long-term relationship with Brent Goble and the couple also participated in Nach Baliye. The couple met for the first time in Las Vegas.
Suchitra Pillai: Actress and VJ Suchitra Pillai, who has worked in movies like Fashion and Dil Chahta Hai, married Lars Kjeldsen, an engineer from Denmark in 2005. The pair first met in Mumbai.
Shriya Saran: The Indian beauty tied the knot with Russian boyfriend Andrei Koscheev on March 19, 2018 at her Mumbai residence. Andrei Koscheev is Russia’s national level tennis player and also an entrepreneur.
Purab Kohli: After being in a long-term relationship and welcoming a baby girl, Purab Kohli finally tied the knot with her UK-based live-in partner Lucy Payton in 2018. The couple has a destination wedding in Goa.
Follow @News18Movies for more
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tata Sky Slashes Prices of SD and HD Boxes, And Now You Can Also Buy Them From a Store
- Ahead of his Comedy Tour in India, Aziz Ansari Performs at a Surprise Gig in Mumbai
- Xiaomi Mi Polarised Sunglasses Launched on Mi.com, Pricing Starts at Rs 899
- Vehicle Insurance Premium Set to Increase, IRDAI Proposes Hike in Third Party Insurance Price
- When David Toppled Goliath at the Grandest Stage
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results