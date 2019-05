Ileana-Andrew to Priyanka-Nick: Indian Celebs with Foreign Partners

Goodbyes are emotional, especially when someone you love is going away for a longer time. One such airport goodbye that is in news these days is that of Ileana D’Cruz with her husband Andrew Kneebone. The Barfi beauty married Andrew Kneebone, an Australian photographer in a private ceremony in 2017. Ileana kept the news under folds for a long time. However, Ileana is not the first Indian celebrity to have married a foreigner. There are many other celebs, like Preity Zinta and Priyanka Chopra, who found love in a foreign land.Here’s a look at famous Indian celebrities who are in a blissful relationship with their foreign partners:After being a commendable actress and successful entrepreneur of her IPL team Kings XI Punjab, Preity Zinta is busy enjoying her married life with Gene Goodenough. The Kya Kehna actress tied the knot with her longtime beau on February 28, 2016. Preity Zinta is undoubtedly the cutest actress in B-Town and the couple makes an adorable pair.While her Bollywood career didn’t last long, Celina Jaitly found stability in her relationship and married Peter Haag, a Dubai-based Austrian businessman in 2011.B-Town’s desi girl got married to American singer Nick Jonas in a lavish wedding in December 2018. The Quantico actress had her wedding at Ummaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at Met Gala 2017, where they instantly hit it off.TV actress Aashka Goradia married her American boyfriend Brent Goble in both Hindu and Christian ceremonies on December 3, 2017. The actress has had a long-term relationship with Brent Goble and the couple also participated in Nach Baliye. The couple met for the first time in Las Vegas.Actress and VJ Suchitra Pillai, who has worked in movies like Fashion and Dil Chahta Hai, married Lars Kjeldsen, an engineer from Denmark in 2005. The pair first met in Mumbai.The Indian beauty tied the knot with Russian boyfriend Andrei Koscheev on March 19, 2018 at her Mumbai residence. Andrei Koscheev is Russia’s national level tennis player and also an entrepreneur.After being in a long-term relationship and welcoming a baby girl, Purab Kohli finally tied the knot with her UK-based live-in partner Lucy Payton in 2018. The couple has a destination wedding in Goa.Follow @News18Movies for more(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)