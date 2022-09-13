Ileana D’ Cruz to Marry Katrina Kaif’s Brother Sebastian Laurent Michel? What We Know

Rumour has it that actress Ileana D Cruz has been dating Katrina Kaif’s brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. At Katrina’s birthday bash on July 16, pictures of Katrina, enjoying herself with her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal, Ileana, and Sebastian in the Maldives were widely circulated.

No sooner the vacation snaps went viral, there was speculation about Katrina’s uncanny friendship with Ileana. All the reports pointed to Ileana’s closeness to Katrina’s brother, model Sebastian, which in turn resulted in the two actresses’ friendship.

Top Showsha Video

Now, rumours of Ileana planning to marry Sebastian are spreading like wildfire among netizens. According to reports, the Barfi actress is busy on a shopping spree with her rumoured beau for their wedding. If the reports are correct, the pair is likely to get hitched soon.

As per ETimes, the rumoured couple has evaded the eyes of the paparazzi by being in a private relationship for almost six months. ETimes also mentioned that Ileana and Sebastian spend quality time with one another either in Katrina’s old Bandra or in Ileana’s residence.

For the unversed, Ileana was previously dating renowned Australian photographer Andrew Kneebone. Their public split up became the talk of the tinsel town in no time. However, the actress chose to refrain from speaking about the breakup publicly. Now, word of mouth indicates that Ileana has found love yet again.

Talking about Sebastian, the model also seems to prefer keeping his personal life private. He is not an active user of social media. Sebastian’s Instagram account is also private.

On the film front, Ileana was last seen in director Kookie Gulati’s The Big Bull opposite Abhishek Bachchan. For her upcoming projects, Ileana’s kitty is full with a couple of films lined up.

She is a part of Randeep Hooda-starrer Unfair and Lovely. Ileana also features in Shirsha Guha Thakur’s comedy-drama Lovers starring Vidya Balan, Sendhil Ramamurthy, and Pratik Gandhi in titular roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here