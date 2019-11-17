Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Ileana D'Cruz Opens up About Break up with Andrew Kneebone, Says 'I Don't Get Upset'

Ileana was quite open about her relationship with Andrew Kneebone on social media. Check out her reaction to her break up with the Australian photographer below.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 17, 2019, 10:55 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ileana D'Cruz Opens up About Break up with Andrew Kneebone, Says 'I Don't Get Upset'
Image: Illeana D'Cruz, Andrew Kneebone/Instagram

Actress Ileana D'Cruz, who broke with Andrew Kneebone sometime back, has finally opened up about her split. The actress was in a relationship with Kneebone for some years and had referred to Kneebone as "best hubby ever" once on an Instagram post while it was still not clear whether the two were married or not.

Read: Illeana D'Cruz, Andrew Kneebone's Relationship is on the Rocks, Actress Deletes All Pics with Him on Social Media

Months after her break-up, the 33-year-old actress, who prefers to keep her personal life out of media light, has spoken to Pinkvilla on her separation with Kneebone.

When asked how did she cope up with the post-breakup scene, Ileana said, "I don't get upset. When you are going through a situation like this, you understand the value of your family and friends. It's the same that happened for me. I had my family and closest friends supporting me right through it."

Earlier, in an interview to IANS, Ileana had said that she considers her personal life as "very sacred". She further added that she would never want to be "served on a platter in a gossip column".

Ileana will be next seen in Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti with John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat, Urvashi Rautela, and Saurabh Shukla. The film is slated to release on November 22, 2019 and trailers seem to tickle the funny bones. The film is directed by Anees Bazmee who will also be directing the sequel of Bhool Bhulaiyaa featuring Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram