Ileana D'Cruz Opens up About Break up with Andrew Kneebone, Says 'I Don't Get Upset'

Actress Ileana D'Cruz, who broke with Andrew Kneebone sometime back, has finally opened up about her split. The actress was in a relationship with Kneebone for some years and had referred to Kneebone as "best hubby ever" once on an Instagram post while it was still not clear whether the two were married or not.

Months after her break-up, the 33-year-old actress, who prefers to keep her personal life out of media light, has spoken to Pinkvilla on her separation with Kneebone.

When asked how did she cope up with the post-breakup scene, Ileana said, "I don't get upset. When you are going through a situation like this, you understand the value of your family and friends. It's the same that happened for me. I had my family and closest friends supporting me right through it."

Earlier, in an interview to IANS, Ileana had said that she considers her personal life as "very sacred". She further added that she would never want to be "served on a platter in a gossip column".

Ileana will be next seen in Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti with John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat, Urvashi Rautela, and Saurabh Shukla. The film is slated to release on November 22, 2019 and trailers seem to tickle the funny bones. The film is directed by Anees Bazmee who will also be directing the sequel of Bhool Bhulaiyaa featuring Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani.

