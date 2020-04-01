Ileana D'Cruz Copes with Loss of Favourite Uncle, Shares Heartwarming Video of Him Feeding a Squirrel

Loss of a loved one leaves us with a vacuum and an indescribable pain. Recently, Bollywood actor Ileana D’Cruz went through such an excruciating incident after she lost her uncle. The Barfi actress posted a video clip of her uncle to pen a note dedicated to him.

The black and white video features her uncle feeding a little squirrel using a dropper. The small being continues to suck on the liquid while resting comfortably on his palm, sometimes climbing up on his shoulder and back.

It seems that her uncle's love for animals was not limited to squirrels. In the long note that accompanied the video clip, the actress said she called him the "cat whisperer" for his association with "multitude of cats".

Wishing she had "more pictures, more videos, audio notes, anything really" of her uncle, Ileana called him the "most wonderful, beautiful, gentlest man [she] knew".

The Baadshaho actress wrote that a part of her still could not believe that he was gone and writing "these words down" was "so painful".

"I wish I could have had more time with you," Ileana wrote reiterating that she "could just go on and on about the amazing things" that he did.

The Rustom actor mentioned that her Tiru uncle was not only her "favourite uncle" but also her "second papa". The emotional post left many people on social media teary-eyed. While one commented, "God bless you", several others typed out heart emoticons.